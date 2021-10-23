Saturday, October 23, 2021  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Imran Ashraf can’t recognise true love in new music video

He stars opposite Sadia Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: YouTube/One Two Records

Imran Ashraf has made his music video debut opposite Sadia Khan for Soch’s love anthem Tera Deewana.

The actor shared a teaser for the song earlier this week promising “love to the point of insanity”. He has been paired with Sadia Khan, who is known for starring in the first two seasons of Khuda aur Muhabbat.

The video begins with Imran sitting by the roadside and speaking to Sadia. It is clear from their conversation that their relationship has been flourishing only over the phone and the two have never seen each other. Sadia fulfils, however, her promise of sending her photo to Imran when they complete a year together and that is where things get complicated. 

Imran receives a photo showing Sadia with a friend, whom he mistakes for her. When Sadia asks him to guess which one is her, Imran remarks, “All beauty is in the yellow outfit,” referring to Sadia’s friend. A visibly upset, teary-eyed Sadia hangs up on Imran.

The video follows him travelling to her city to find her but there is a lot of heartbreak and drama before the two unite.

The song has been described as “a sentimental track manifesting profound love, turning down all obstacles and sacrifices all in the name of love.”

It has been produced by Bilal Saeed and One Two Records.

Imran was last seen in Raqs-e-Bismil opposite Sarah Khan. He was nominated for his performance at the 20th Lux Style Awards.

Tera Deewana has crossed one million views on YouTube. 

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

