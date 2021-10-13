Imran Abbas praises Ahmed Ali’s performance in Parizaad

All those rumours about rivalry in entertainment are not true and celebrity Instagram only seems to prove it.

Social media has brought celebrities closer and given their followers a platform where they get to see what is happening beyond the big screen, be it stars indulging in banter or heaping praise on each other.

Imran Abbas is a favourite when it comes to entertainment on social media. His cross-border banter with singer Alka Yagnik and recreations of viral TikTok and Snapchat challenges keep his fans hooked to Instagram.

He recently posted his thoughts on the drama serial Parizaad, which has been receiving acclaim from audiences and celebrities alike. It is based on Hashim Nadeem’s novel of the same name and follows the story of a neglected man with low self-esteem who sets out to prove himself. Ahmed Ali Akbar is playing the lead and has been receiving positive reviews for his performance.

“Parizaad is certainly the best serial I have seen in recent times with unconventional, strong script, best direction, incredible acting of each and everyone, especially Ahmed Ali, and superb production,” Imran wrote, calling the project a lesson to learn from for those who are looking to experiment with different storylines and taking creative risks.

Ahmed shared Imran’s post in his Instagram stories and extended his gratitude to him. “So glad you’re enjoying it.”

Parizaad features an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Urwa Hocane, Nauman Ijaz, Mashal Khan, Leyla Zuberi and others. The drama premiered on July 10 and 12 episodes have aired on HUM TV so far.

