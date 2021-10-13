Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Imran Abbas praises Ahmed Ali’s performance in Parizaad

Calls the drama best serial in recent times

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

All those rumours about rivalry in entertainment are not true and celebrity Instagram only seems to prove it.

Social media has brought celebrities closer and given their followers a platform where they get to see what is happening beyond the big screen, be it stars indulging in banter or heaping praise on each other.

Imran Abbas is a favourite when it comes to entertainment on social media. His cross-border banter with singer Alka Yagnik and recreations of viral TikTok and Snapchat challenges keep his fans hooked to Instagram.

He recently posted his thoughts on the drama serial Parizaad, which has been receiving acclaim from audiences and celebrities alike. It is based on Hashim Nadeem’s novel of the same name and follows the story of a neglected man with low self-esteem who sets out to prove himself. Ahmed Ali Akbar is playing the lead and has been receiving positive reviews for his performance.  

Parizaad is certainly the best serial I have seen in recent times with unconventional, strong script, best direction, incredible acting of each and everyone, especially Ahmed Ali, and superb production,” Imran wrote, calling the project a lesson to learn from for those who are looking to experiment with different storylines and taking creative risks.

Imran Abbas praises Ahmed Ali's performance in Parizaad
Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

Ahmed shared Imran’s post in his Instagram stories and extended his gratitude to him. “So glad you’re enjoying it.”

Parizaad features an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Urwa Hocane, Nauman Ijaz, Mashal Khan, Leyla Zuberi and others. The drama premiered on July 10 and 12 episodes have aired on HUM TV so far.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Abbas Parizaad
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
imran abbas, ahmed ali akbar, parizaad
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sajal in party mood after Yumna Zaidi's double LSA win
Sajal in party mood after Yumna Zaidi’s double LSA win
Asim Azhar breaks silence on casual wear at LSA
Asim Azhar breaks silence on casual wear at LSA
Zaid Ali, Yumna share first photo of son Izyan
Zaid Ali, Yumna share first photo of son Izyan
Meesha Shafi opens up on mental health struggles
Meesha Shafi opens up on mental health struggles
Ayesha Omar rings in birthday with some advice to herself
Ayesha Omar rings in birthday with some advice to herself
Imran Abbas praises Ahmed Ali’s performance in Parizaad
Imran Abbas praises Ahmed Ali’s performance in Parizaad
Squid Game craze hits China with illegal streams
Squid Game craze hits China with illegal streams
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.