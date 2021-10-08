Hrithik supports SRK’s son as court orders jail remand

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been remanded into judicial custody for 14 days in a case relating to the possession of drugs on a cruise ship, according to the latest reports by Indian media.

Aryan is facing charges of purchasing, possessing and using banned substances and his arrest has become a high-profile case in India.

A jail remand order meant Aryan was to be sent to either Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai or the Arthur Road Jail. However, he narrowly escaped the prison because jail requires compulsory RT-PCR reports and vaccine details before admitting the inmates, Hindustan Times reported.

Aryan spent the night with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as his lawyers prepared for an interim bail hearing on Friday.

Suniel Shetty was the first celebrity to break the silence surrounding the case in Bollywood. He requested the media to “give the child a breather and let the real reports come out.”

The latest name to come to Aryan’s defence is Hrithik Roshan, who has shared a message of support for him on Instagram. Hrithik has advised Aryan to own everything he experiences.

“My dear Aryan,” he began. “It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great because it throws you curve balls, but God is kind. He only gives the toughest ones the toughest balls to play.”

Hrithik said he has known Aryan both as a child and a man. “Own everything you experience. They’re your gifts.”

Aryan was detained last week after a raid was conducted on Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship off the coast of Mumbai. He was taken in for questioning by Mumbai’s Narcotics Control Bureau and then arrested shortly after with seven others.

The NCB officials were disguised as passengers when they raided the rave. Aryan’s lawyer has argued that he was arrested only on the “basis of chat messages” and was on the ship because he had been invited.

