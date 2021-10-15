Friday, October 15, 2021  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hania Aamir wants you to value ‘selfless’ people

They are the ones to keep you going, says actor

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir has posted a heartfelt note about why it is important to celebrate people who give without expecting anything in return.

“There are so many distractions around us,” she said. “So much noise. It makes us lose sight of the things and the people we should be thankful for.”

Hania has been keeping a low profile since her video controversy in June. Last week, she had her first Q&A session with followers in four months in which she revealed the reason for not being as active on social media as in the past. It turned out that constant online attacks were affecting her emotional well-being and she decided to take a break.

“We run after people who have hurt us and cry for the people who have betrayed us, forgetting to be there for the ones who were our anchor when we had lost control,” Hania said. “Sometimes we take the nicest people for granted just because they are available at any time without any questions.”

Hania believes people who bring joy and give without expecting anything in return should be celebrated because they are “rare”. 

“Their efforts might seem insignificant because they probably weren’t the reason for some big event in your life, but they are the ones to keep you going. Appreciate and give back to these beautiful selfless people.”

In the Q&A last week, Hania had shared how voicing opinions on social media came with a price. She said she was fed up with gossip, mean comments, and people bringing each other down.

“And to be honest, I’m at peace,” she said. “I like that people know less and say less.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hania Aamir Instagram
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
hania aamir, hania aamir instagram
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mahira Khan’s HKKST scene inspires amusing recreation
Mahira Khan’s HKKST scene inspires amusing recreation
Ajay Devgn has something interesting to share about NFAK
Ajay Devgn has something interesting to share about NFAK
Nora Fatehi summoned in money laundering case
Nora Fatehi summoned in money laundering case
Real-life Squid Game coming to South Korea
Real-life Squid Game coming to South Korea
Fawad Khan dons the chef’s hat in Hunza
Fawad Khan dons the chef’s hat in Hunza
Adele set to drop new album next month
Adele set to drop new album next month
Sonya Hussyn to play police officer in upcoming project
Sonya Hussyn to play police officer in upcoming project
Akcent hints at ‘big’ collaboration with Ayesha Omar
Akcent hints at ‘big’ collaboration with Ayesha Omar
Hania Aamir wants you to value ‘selfless’ people
Hania Aamir wants you to value ‘selfless’ people
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.