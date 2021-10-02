‘Goodbye legend’: Pakistani, Indian artists bid farewell to Omer Sharif

No one can fill the void, says Johnny Lever

Leading names of the entertainment industry from both Pakistan and India have expressed grief over the demise of legendary Omer Sharif. Social media flooded with reaction after the news of his death was reported.

Some of the actors and signers have spoken to SAMAA TV to share their grief over the loss.

“Goodbye legend! May your soul rest in peace,” Indian comedian and TV show host Kapil Sharma tweeted.

Alvida legend 🙏may your soul Rest In Peace 🙏🙏🙏 #UmerShareef pic.twitter.com/ks4vS4rdL0 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) October 2, 2021

Satirist and writer Anwar Maqsood expressed his grief on the demise of Omer Sharif in the follwoing words: “He made so many people laughed. This is a big loss for the country.”.

Veteran actor Rubina Ashraf called it a “big loss in history” while speaking to SAMAA TV. “I used to get requests from people abroad asking for DVDs of Omer Sharif’s stage shows which were a big gift for people living overseas,” she said.

She recalled the memory of Omer Sharif’s show in India on Sony TV. “Every line from his show was lauded by the audience. That was a moment of pride,” she added.

Indian actor and comedian Johnny Lever said that there was no one like Omer Sharif and no one could fill the void he has left in entertainment industry. “We were planning for a show, Omer Sharif and Jhonny Lever Night, in the USA before the pandemic but it couldn’t happen due to his health condition,” he said.

“Aman Ullah, Moin Akhtar, Omer Sharif. These are artists you can never see again. Do not try to find them in anyone else in the industry.”

Indian comedian Raju Shrivastav said it was “difficult” for him to cope with news of Omer Sharif’s death. “He was our teacher, he taught us so much, I am lucky that I have shared the stage with him,” he said.

The stand-up comedian recalled memories from his show in Dubai with Omer Sharif.

“I haven’t seen anyone like him. This is a big loss for Pakistan and India.”

“The way Omer Sharif used to see the world was very different from most of us and that could be witnessed in his performances,” singer and activist Shehzad Roy tweeted. He said that no one could be sad or bored in Omer Sharif’s company.

If you were in his company he would never let you get sad or down. The way he used to see the world was very different from most of us and that could be witnessed in his performances. You will be missed Sir #umarsharif — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) October 2, 2021

Singer Ali Zafar spoke to SAMAA TV to share his poignant thoughts over the national loss.

Actor Khalid Anum said that there is no one like Omer Sharif and no one can ever be.”This is an irreparable loss, not just for Pakistan but for everywhere in the world where Urdu is spoken,” he said while talking to SAMAA TV.