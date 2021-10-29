Gigi Hadid reportedly splits from Zayn after he ‘hits’ mother

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have parted ways after he struck the supermodel’s mother Yolanda during an argument, according to reports by international news websites.

The claims were strengthened by Zayn’s own tweet in which he has admitted having an argument with a family member of Gigi. He has requested privacy for himself and their daughter Khai.

“As you all know, I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” Zayn said. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

The singer remarked that he will not contest claims arising from “an argument” that he had with one of Gigi’s family members who had entered his house several weeks ago while Gigi was away. Zayn said that despite his efforts to keep this matter private, it was leaked to the press.

“I am hopeful though healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Gigi has declined to comment on the controversy and requested privacy for her daughter.

Gigi and Zayn were first reported to be dating in 2015. In September 2020, they welcomed Khai. They are one of the most popular celebrity couples.

