Monday, October 25, 2021  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Friends actor James Michael Tyler passes away

He played Gunther on the show

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Jennifer Aniston

James Michael Tyler who played coffee shop manager Gunther on the hit sitcom Friends died Sunday at age 59, US media reported.

Tyler died at his home in Los Angeles after battling prostate cancer that he was first diagnosed with in 2018, according to a representative.

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’), from the hit series Friends, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,” representative Toni Benson said in a statement to US media.

His Friends character appeared in some 150 episodes across all 10 seasons of the beloved 1990s sitcom, sarcastically managing Central Perk — the cafe where the other characters hung out — and pining after Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston.

“Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once, you made a friend for life,” Benson said.

Tyler appeared in a number of other roles in series such as Scrubs, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Modern Music.

Warner Bros TV tweeted that it was mourning the loss of “a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans.”

Tyler announced on NBC’s Today show in June that he had been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018, which had spread to his bones. The cancer was discovered during a routine physical.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Preity Zinta disappointed over fans attacking Indian players after defeat
Preity Zinta disappointed over fans attacking Indian players after defeat
Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed celebrate Pakistan’s ‘world-class’ win against India
Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed celebrate Pakistan’s ‘world-class’ win against India
Momin Saqib’s ‘halaat’ have finally changed
Momin Saqib’s ‘halaat’ have finally changed
Shah Rukh Khan wears Pakistani designer in Diwali ad
Shah Rukh Khan wears Pakistani designer in Diwali ad
Friends actor James Michael Tyler passes away
Friends actor James Michael Tyler passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.