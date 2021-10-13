Faysal Quraishi on losing LSA to Bilal Abbas, Danish Taimoor

At the 20th Lux Style Awards, Faysal Quraishi lost the Best Actor accolades to Bilal Abbas Khan and Danish Taimoor but that is not what he is upset about.

“I am sorry for making the video a bit late because I was more upset about losing the CPL [Celebrity Premier League] semi-final than losing the award. But seriously, I tell you the truth that I am happy from the bottom of my heart for Danish and Bilal that they have won the Best Actor awards.”

The CPL was held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 6 to October 10 and featured six teams comprising both film and television stars, including Moammar Rana. Mustafa Zahid, Dhool and Abrar-ul-Haq performed at the event as well. Faysal was leading Karachi Royals.

“You should pray for those who win and wish them,” he said. “Fans shouldn’t start fighting among themselves.”

Faysal wished more success to Bilal and Danish and to everyone who is doing good work. He acknowledged fellow nominees Ahad Raza Mir and Imran Ashraf as well.

Bilal Abbas emerged as the winner of Best Actor (Critics) award for playing Abdullah in drama serial Pyar ke Sadqay. Yumna Zaidi, who played the lead (Mahjabeen) opposite her, won both Viewer’s Choice and Critics awards. The Best Male Actor (Viewer’s Choice) award went to Danish for Deewangi. Faysal was nominated in both categories for his role in Muqaddar.

The 20th edition of the Lux Style Awards were held in Karachi on October 9. Trophies were handed out in television, music and fashion categories with Farida Khanum being honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The star-studded event was hosted by Ayesha Omar and Ahmad Ali Butt and featured performances by Resham, Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat and Ahsan Khan.

