Fawad Khan dons the chef’s hat in Hunza

Cooking is one of his hidden talents

Posted: Oct 15, 2021
Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Hilltop Hunza

If you are looking for some inspiration to put the pan to stove and play with spices you should check this out.

Everyone knows that Fawad Khan can act and sing, but only a few know that he can cook just as well. 

Fawad is not as active on social media as other celebrities but his followers always keep an eye out for what he is up to. And from some latest photos doing the rounds on Instagram, Fawad appears to be having a good time away on the mountains in the north. 

A photo shared by a restaurant in Hunza shows Fawad in the kitchen with makeup artist Adnan Ansari. 

Fawad’s fans and followers first came to know of his hidden talent in May when his wife Sadaf had a rare interaction on Instagram. She had revealed some interesting facts about their family.

“It’s a hidden talent of his,” was Sadaf’s response when a follower asked her if Fawad can cook. “And he’s exceptionally good.”

Photo: Instagram/Sadaf Fawad

Fawad will be seen next in the film Neelofar opposite Mahira Khan. The two are best known for starring together in 2011’s drama serial Humsafar.

Fawad and Mahira will star in The Legend of Maula Jatt too, which has yet to be released. It is said to be the most expensive film made in Pakistan. 

Fawad Khan
 
