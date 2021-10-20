Falak Shabir reveals meaning of daughter’s name Alyana

Falak Shabir, who is busy sharing glimpses of his daddy duties these days, has revealed the meaning behind his newborn daughter Alyana’s name.

Even before Sarah Khan and Falak welcomed their first child into the world, they had a lot to treat their fans to on social media. Be it setting up a white and pink nursery or shopping baby essentials, the couple knew just how to keep their followers engaged.

Since the announcement of Alyana’s birth, what everyone had been looking forward to was the meaning behind the baby girl’s name.

Falak has now shared a post in his Instagram stories that shows the meaning of Alyana, which is an Arabic name. It means “great, high in rank and status”.

Photo: Instagram/Falak Shabir

Sarah and Falak announced the birth of their daughter on October 8. Falak expressed his gratitude to everyone who prayed for the couple and sent best wishes their way.

Falak’s announcement in June that Sarah was expecting didn’t come as a surprise as the two had been sharing cryptic posts for weeks.

Sarah and Falak are among the most popular celebrity couples. They were married in May 2020.

