Fahad Mustafa thinks ‘ghabrana’ is unavoidable now

Pakistanis never lose their sense of humour even during the toughest of times. The latest example is when they found comfort in jokes after news of a Rs10 increase in petrol prices swept social media. There were protests by some people online, but others were busy creating content out of the bombshell.

On Saturday, the government announced that petrol had been increased by Rs10.49, bringing it to a record high of Rs137.79. High-Speed Diesel was jacked up by Rs12.49 to Rs134.48 per litre.

Soon after the hike became a top trend, bloggers grabbed their equipment and set out to ask people on the streets what they had to say. But how could our favourite celebrities stay behind? Apparently, they had a lot to say about the new prices too.

The first actor to take a dig at the government was Fahad Mustafa who, instead of wasting time typing out his thoughts, chose a meme he might have discovered on either Twitter or Facebook.

When someone asked Fahad if they should start worrying a little (alluding to PM Khan’s popular “Ghabrana Nahin Hai” advice), Fahad’s reply was: “Thora nahin ab khul khul ke ghabrayen!”

Thora nahi ab khul ke ghabrayen 🤪 https://t.co/HpjiaibF0Y — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) October 16, 2021

Then came Aijaz Aslam who chose to explain the increase by sharing an insight about how the dollar, pound and petrol are trying to outdo one another.

“There’s a race between petrol, the dollar and the pound,” he tweeted. “Petrol is trying to catch the dollar and the dollar is running to match the pound.” The actor quipped that tabdeeli (change) was in full swing.

When someone commented that the prices were affected by international changes, Aijaz retorted by saying: “Yes, everyone is aware of the facts but there are numerous other factors making life miserable for a common [person]; think from their perspective, too.”

