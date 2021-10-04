Monday, October 4, 2021  | 26 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Drugs on cruise: Shah Rukh Khan’s son appears in court

Aryan Khan was arrested with seven others

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Economic Times

Aryan Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, appeared in court on Monday in a case relating to drug use on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai, NDTV has reported.

Aryan was detained along with seven others on Saturday night by the Narcotics Control Bureau. He is facing charges of purchasing, possessing and using banned substances.

NCB officials disguised as passengers raided a rave on Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship. Aryan was detained at the NCB office for questioning and was arrested shortly after. Several arrests followed.

Aryan’s lawyer argued that he was arrested only on the “basis of chat messages”.

“Aryan had no ticket, no cabin or seat on board the cruise,” the lawyer said. “He was there because he had been invited. He didn’t even have a boarding pass. Nothing has been found on him. He was arrested on the basis of chat only.”

According to the latest reports, Aryan was spotted leaving for a medical examination. 

During the raid, drugs were seized. They were hidden in clothes, purses and undergarments, according to an NCB official. 

Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh’s residence Mannat Sunday night. Actor Sunil Shetty has requested the media to “give the child a breather and let real reports come out.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shah Rukh khan son aryan, shah rukh son drug case
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pandora Papers: Sachin Tendulkar, Shakira’s ‘financial secrets’
Pandora Papers: Sachin Tendulkar, Shakira’s ‘financial secrets’
Omer Sharif gave respect to stage: Meera
Omer Sharif gave respect to stage: Meera
Drugs on cruise: Shah Rukh Khan’s son appears in court
Drugs on cruise: Shah Rukh Khan’s son appears in court
Omer Sharif’s body to be brought back to Pakistan Tuesday
Omer Sharif’s body to be brought back to Pakistan Tuesday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.