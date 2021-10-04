Drugs on cruise: Shah Rukh Khan’s son appears in court

Aryan Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, appeared in court on Monday in a case relating to drug use on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai, NDTV has reported.

Aryan was detained along with seven others on Saturday night by the Narcotics Control Bureau. He is facing charges of purchasing, possessing and using banned substances.

NCB officials disguised as passengers raided a rave on Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship. Aryan was detained at the NCB office for questioning and was arrested shortly after. Several arrests followed.

Aryan’s lawyer argued that he was arrested only on the “basis of chat messages”.

“Aryan had no ticket, no cabin or seat on board the cruise,” the lawyer said. “He was there because he had been invited. He didn’t even have a boarding pass. Nothing has been found on him. He was arrested on the basis of chat only.”

According to the latest reports, Aryan was spotted leaving for a medical examination.

During the raid, drugs were seized. They were hidden in clothes, purses and undergarments, according to an NCB official.

Salman Khan visited Shah Rukh’s residence Mannat Sunday night. Actor Sunil Shetty has requested the media to “give the child a breather and let real reports come out.”

