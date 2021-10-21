Thursday, October 21, 2021  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1443
Dear Pakistanis, Jemima needs your help again

It's easier than finding a rickshaw in London

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago

Photo: Twitter

Jemima needs your help again but unlike her previous request to help her find a Pakistani-style rickshaw in London, all you have to do is type out a song best suited to weddings and post it on her timeline.

Last month, Jemima had an overwhelming response when she tweeted out where she could find a rickshaw for a project she was shooting. Although she did not reveal how she had managed to get her hands on the vehicle. She did make the most of its “tuk-tuk” rides once it was on the set.

Jemima has, however, a different query this time.

“Question for Pakistani Twitter: What is the best contemporary Pakistani pop song please that would play at a wedding?” she said.

No sooner had the tweet gone out than Jemima’s followers streamed her timeline. Unfortunately, a lot of them preferred to play around asking Jemima who was going to tie the knot, but some did come up with recommendations worthy of a wedding.

Haye Dil Bechara from the movie Parey Hut Love (starring Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali) emerged to be one of the favourites. 

Someone tagged Asad Umar and requested him to share the song (Billo de Ghar by Abrarul Haq) he was shaking a leg to at a family wedding. The old video had gone immensely viral last week.

Check out the video if you haven’t seen it already.

Other popular songs included Amplifier by Imran Khan, Mehndi ki yeh Raat by Jawad Ahmad and Desan da Raja by Komal Rivzi.

An epic recommendation came from someone who appeared to be a big fan of PTI’s revolution-themed anthems. 

Let’s all wait for Jemima’s next tweet to know which of the songs she will choose to play at the wedding, either real or fictional, she sought these recommendations for.

