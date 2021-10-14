Dancer Nora Fatehi summoned in money laundering case

Indian dancer Nora Fatehi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case. The Canadian-based Indian dancer was summoned to probe against a couple involved in cheating.

Sukesh Chandrasekar and his wife actor Leena Paul have been arrested for alleged cheating with the family of Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh. The Delhi Police charged the couple with criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion.

Delhi: Actor & dancer Nora Fatehi reaches the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case pic.twitter.com/c3t5YEMEaA — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Reportedly, Nora Fatehi and actor Jacqueline Fernandez were questioned for their connections with the couple. They had also been scammed by Chandrashekar.

In September, the agency had questioned Jacqueline for five hours.

The case was filed by Shivinder Singh’s wife, Aditi Singh. “Senior law ministry official offered me help to get bail for my husband in return for money,” she said in the FIR.

“I have paid 200 crores [Indian Rupees] in 30 installments starting June 2020,” she claimed. Chandrasekhar was accused in 21 cases and has been under investigation for the “active participation” in money laundering.