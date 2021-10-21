Cinemas reopening: Films to watch this week

Action, adventure, sci-fi and more
Blank screens are all set to light up with action, adventure, horror and sci-fi as cinemas across Pakistan prepare to reopen doors to audiences on October 22, Friday.
On October 15, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) announced relaxations in coronavirus restrictions and decided to reopen cinemas for fully vaccinated people with strict SOP implementation. So if you are itching to grab a bucket of popcorn and watch your favourite movies on the big screen outdoors, you are in for some good news.
Cinemas across the country have shared their long-awaited line-up of movies ranging from adventure, horror to epic science fiction, all set to start hitting the screen from October 22. Many of them have even shared their screening schedules online for Friday and Saturday. However, there aren’t any local movies slated for immediate release.
October 22, Friday
Dune
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Venom: Let there be Carnage
Jungle Cruise
The same movies will be shown on October 23, Saturday.
Nueplex has, however, not shared any screening dates yet but a number of movies, including Abu Aleeha’s zombie thriller Udham Patakh and Sakina Samo’s Waiting, have been listed on the website for screening soon.
October 22, Friday
Dune
Malignant
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
October 24, Sunday
Pakistan vs India World Cup 2021
29 October, Friday
Antlers
November 5, Thursday
Eternals
November 19, Friday
Ghostbustlers: Afterlife
October 21, Thursday
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Conjuring – The Devil Made Me Do It
Jungle Cruise
Same schedule for October 22, Saturday.
Filmmaker Abu Aleeha has confirmed to SAMAA Life&Style that his highly anticipated film Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer is expected to be released in cinemas across Pakistan on December 17. It stars Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar in the lead.
Aleeha is gearing up to release two more films as well. Udham Patakh, which he describes as “Pakistan’s first commercial zombie film”, will be screened on December 3, 2021.
Sheenogai, starring stunt biker Marina Syed, is slated for release in the first or second week of November.