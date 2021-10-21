Cinemas reopening: Films to watch this week

Blank screens are all set to light up with action, adventure, horror and sci-fi as cinemas across Pakistan prepare to reopen doors to audiences on October 22, Friday.

On October 15, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) announced relaxations in coronavirus restrictions and decided to reopen cinemas for fully vaccinated people with strict SOP implementation. So if you are itching to grab a bucket of popcorn and watch your favourite movies on the big screen outdoors, you are in for some good news.

Cinemas across the country have shared their long-awaited line-up of movies ranging from adventure, horror to epic science fiction, all set to start hitting the screen from October 22. Many of them have even shared their screening schedules online for Friday and Saturday. However, there aren’t any local movies slated for immediate release.

Atrium, Karachi

October 22, Friday

Dune

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Venom: Let there be Carnage

Jungle Cruise

The same movies will be shown on October 23, Saturday.

Photo: Official

Nueplex has, however, not shared any screening dates yet but a number of movies, including Abu Aleeha’s zombie thriller Udham Patakh and Sakina Samo’s Waiting, have been listed on the website for screening soon.

Photo: Official

Universal Cinemas, Lahore

October 22, Friday

Dune

Malignant

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Photo: Official

October 24, Sunday

Pakistan vs India World Cup 2021

29 October, Friday

Antlers

November 5, Thursday

Eternals

November 19, Friday

Ghostbustlers: Afterlife

Photo: Official

JFC Cineplex, Islamabad

October 21, Thursday

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Conjuring – The Devil Made Me Do It

Jungle Cruise

Same schedule for October 22, Saturday.

Photo: Official

Filmmaker Abu Aleeha has confirmed to SAMAA Life&Style that his highly anticipated film Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer is expected to be released in cinemas across Pakistan on December 17. It stars Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar in the lead.

Aleeha is gearing up to release two more films as well. Udham Patakh, which he describes as “Pakistan’s first commercial zombie film”, will be screened on December 3, 2021.

Sheenogai, starring stunt biker Marina Syed, is slated for release in the first or second week of November.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

