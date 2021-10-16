Celebrities tour ‘Hidden Treasure’ at Dubai Expo 2020

The Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 has become so popular that even celebrities found it hard to resist the urge to explore the Hidden Treasure.

The expo features the best in technology, culture and architecture at dazzling pavilions from more than 192 countries. The 2020 edition is the first in the Middle East and is expected to have roughly 25 million visitors throughout its six-month run.

On Thursday, Ayesha Omar announced that she would be visiting Pakistan Pavilion on October 15. Later, she uploaded an interview with Khaleej Times featuring herself, Nadia Hussain, Aijaz Aslam and others.

Other than representing their beauty brands, Ayesha said they will be talking about women empowerment and how to put Pakistan on the map in terms of business and other opportunities at the event.

Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

According to Ayesha, Hidden Treasure is currently in the top 5 pavilions.

Photo: Instagram/Noor B Ahmed

It has attracted a great number of visitors, especially from France and India.

The Hidden Treasure “illuminates the unique jewels of Pakistan unknown to many, both within and outside the country. The narrative of the Pakistan Pavilion reflects the poetic way in which the past, present and future are woven together as a tapestry that reveals the rich and layered history, culture, people and traditions of this land, while also highlighting the immense potential and possibilities it holds for the future,” according to Principal Curator Noorjehan Bilgrami.

The Dhaaba culture is being exhibited at the expo as well, with each month featuring cuisine from a different province. Rohail Hyatt has created the official soundtrack and filmmaker Jami is presenting his work on sacred locations (mosque, shrines, temples, etc.) from across Pakistan.

The world fair will conclude on March 31, 2022.

