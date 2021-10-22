Celebrities rock the dance floor at Usman Mukhtar’s mehndi

The videos from Usman Mukhtar’s mehndi will make you get on the dance floor and shake a leg to party numbers.

Usman kicked off his wedding festivities on Wednesday with a mayun nearly seven months after his nikkah in April. He had tied the knot with Zunaira Inam in a simple ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions in Islamabad.

Usman’s mayun was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family. But his mehndi was a star-studded event with Hareem Farooq, Osman Khalid Butt, Ahmed Ali Akber and Mariyam Nafees in attendance.

The night featured some dynamic performances by Osman Khalid and Ahmed, who ensured they set the dance floor on fire.

Usman chose a black prince suit for the occasion and Zunaira a purple and gold lehenga with light jewellery. A video shows Zunaira dancing her heart out to the song Ghungroo when the music abruptly stops. She continues dancing, however, singing the song loud and clear with the guests.

Osman Khalid and Ahmed chose black shalwar kameez for the occasion. Mariyam and Hareem were wearing yellow and pink outfits, respectively.

Photo: Instagram/Mariyam Nafees

Usman Mukhtar is best known for starring in drama serials Anaa and Sabaat. He has ben receiving praise for playing Aswad alongside Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan in the continuing Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay.

