Celebrities gearing up for Lux Style Awards 2021

Celebrities are gearing up for the 20th edition of the Lux Style Awards that is set to take place today in Karachi.

Nominations in television, music and fashion were announced on August 26.

Films will not be judged this year as no submissions were received due to the pandemic.

The LSA has shared videos of rehearsals from the set on Instagram. Uzair Jaswal, Aima Baig, Young Stunners, Asim Azhar and Natasha Baig will be performing a special anthem.

Ahmad Ali Butt is one of the hosts.

Ayesha Omar, Mansha Pasha and HSY were spotted rehearsing too. Mehwish Hayat’s Instagram stories suggest that she will be performing at the event.

Hira Mani, Mawra Hocane, Sajal Ali, Urwa Hocane and Yumna Zaidi are competing for the Best Female Actor (Critics) award. For the Best Male Actor (Critics) award, Ahad Raza Mir has a double nomination. Other nominees are Bilal Abbas, Faysal Quraishi and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Some of the key nominations include:

Best TV Serial

Alif by Sana Shahnawaz, Samina Humayun Saeed and Amjad Rasheed

Deewangi by 7th Sky Entertainment

Ehd-e-Wafa by Momina Duraid and ISPR

Pyar Ke Sadqay by Momina Duraid and Moomal Shunaid

Raaz-e-Ulfat by 7th Sky Entertainment

Sabaat by Momina Duraid

Yeh Dil Mera by Momina Duraid

Best Singer of the Year

Abbas Ali Khan for Mein Yeh Janoun Na

Baluch Twins for Tazhn Teehaar

Khurram Iqbal for Dil Behelta Hai Kahan

Meesha Shafi for Sakal Ban

Mohammad Aizaz for Todi

Zeeshan Ali for Surkhwaab’s Sanval

Model of the year (Female)

Fahmeen Ansari

Maha Tahirani

Mushk Kaleem

Nimra Jacob

Rubab Ali

Model of the year (Male)

Aimal Khan

Hasnain Lehri

Munsif Ali Khan

Sachal Afzal

Shahzad Noor

Check out the complete list of nominations here.