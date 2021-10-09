Celebrities gearing up for Lux Style Awards 2021

Event to be held tonight
Celebrities are gearing up for the 20th edition of the Lux Style Awards that is set to take place today in Karachi.
Nominations in television, music and fashion were announced on August 26.
Films will not be judged this year as no submissions were received due to the pandemic.
The LSA has shared videos of rehearsals from the set on Instagram. Uzair Jaswal, Aima Baig, Young Stunners, Asim Azhar and Natasha Baig will be performing a special anthem.
Ahmad Ali Butt is one of the hosts.
Ayesha Omar, Mansha Pasha and HSY were spotted rehearsing too. Mehwish Hayat’s Instagram stories suggest that she will be performing at the event.
Hira Mani, Mawra Hocane, Sajal Ali, Urwa Hocane and Yumna Zaidi are competing for the Best Female Actor (Critics) award. For the Best Male Actor (Critics) award, Ahad Raza Mir has a double nomination. Other nominees are Bilal Abbas, Faysal Quraishi and Hamza Ali Abbasi.
Some of the key nominations include:
Best TV Serial
Alif by Sana Shahnawaz, Samina Humayun Saeed and Amjad Rasheed
Deewangi by 7th Sky Entertainment
Ehd-e-Wafa by Momina Duraid and ISPR
Pyar Ke Sadqay by Momina Duraid and Moomal Shunaid
Raaz-e-Ulfat by 7th Sky Entertainment
Sabaat by Momina Duraid
Yeh Dil Mera by Momina Duraid
Best Singer of the Year
Abbas Ali Khan for Mein Yeh Janoun Na
Baluch Twins for Tazhn Teehaar
Khurram Iqbal for Dil Behelta Hai Kahan
Meesha Shafi for Sakal Ban
Mohammad Aizaz for Todi
Zeeshan Ali for Surkhwaab’s Sanval
Model of the year (Female)
Fahmeen Ansari
Maha Tahirani
Mushk Kaleem
Nimra Jacob
Rubab Ali
Model of the year (Male)
Aimal Khan
Hasnain Lehri
Munsif Ali Khan
Sachal Afzal
Shahzad Noor
Check out the complete list of nominations here.