Friday, October 29, 2021  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood steals Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s qawwali again

Singer Jubin Nautiyal gets creative with rip-offs

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: YouTube/T-Series

Taking inspiration from a song is one thing, but copying it note by note is quite another.

Bollywood filmmakers were known for notoriously ripping off posters and action sequences from Hollywood movies until they discovered that Pakistani songs and music videos are equally convenient to steal too. 

There are many compositions by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan that have been cleverly reprised in Bollywood. The most recent example is Coca Cola that was used to beef up jingoistic sentiments in an “anti-Pakistan” film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. It was Bollywood’s continuation of its obsession with films that glorify Indian security forces and show them taking on Pakistan, a trend that gained momentum after the Uri attacks in 2016.

But singer Jubin Nautiyal seems to be so taken with Nusrat Fateh’s music that it is hard to find originality in any of his recent releases. His version of Ankh Uthi Mohabbat has crossed one billion views on YouTube. He enjoyed immense success by ripping off another popular qawwali Dil Ghalti Kar Betha Hai in September. And his latest release, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, is not original either. It was a ghazal titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu by poet Nasir Kazmi, performed by Nusrat Fateh.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, featuring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the video, premiered on October 29 on YouTube and has since amassed nine million views.

Nusrat Fateh’s fans are protesting on Twitter by sharing the original qawwali which, according to them, has been “destroyed by Bollywood”.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has been produced by Bushan Kumar’s T-Series.

This is the second time this qawwali is recreated in Bollywood after a version performed by Alka Yagnik was featured in the 1999 film Kartoos, starring Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
nusrat fateh ali khan. jubin nautiyal, jubin nautiyal NFAK qawwali
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
No Nauman Niaz, Shoaib Akhtar on PTV till inquiry concludes
No Nauman Niaz, Shoaib Akhtar on PTV till inquiry concludes
Photos: Wives of Pakistan players chilling at T20 World Cup
Photos: Wives of Pakistan players chilling at T20 World Cup
Katrina Kaif reportedly marrying in December
Katrina Kaif reportedly marrying in December
Fahad Mustafa responds to Indian commentator who criticised Waqar Younis
Fahad Mustafa responds to Indian commentator who criticised Waqar Younis
Suhana Khan’s first post after brother Aryan granted bail
Suhana Khan’s first post after brother Aryan granted bail
Aryan Khan granted bail in drugs case
Aryan Khan granted bail in drugs case
Yasir Hussain wants people to be polite to flight attendants
Yasir Hussain wants people to be polite to flight attendants
Bollywood steals Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s qawwali again
Bollywood steals Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s qawwali again
What’s in the last episode of Khuda Aur Muhabbat?
What’s in the last episode of Khuda Aur Muhabbat?
Gigi Hadid reportedly splits from Zayn after he ‘hits’ mother
Gigi Hadid reportedly splits from Zayn after he ‘hits’ mother
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.