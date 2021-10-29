Bollywood steals Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s qawwali again

Taking inspiration from a song is one thing, but copying it note by note is quite another.

Bollywood filmmakers were known for notoriously ripping off posters and action sequences from Hollywood movies until they discovered that Pakistani songs and music videos are equally convenient to steal too.

There are many compositions by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan that have been cleverly reprised in Bollywood. The most recent example is Coca Cola that was used to beef up jingoistic sentiments in an “anti-Pakistan” film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. It was Bollywood’s continuation of its obsession with films that glorify Indian security forces and show them taking on Pakistan, a trend that gained momentum after the Uri attacks in 2016.

But singer Jubin Nautiyal seems to be so taken with Nusrat Fateh’s music that it is hard to find originality in any of his recent releases. His version of Ankh Uthi Mohabbat has crossed one billion views on YouTube. He enjoyed immense success by ripping off another popular qawwali Dil Ghalti Kar Betha Hai in September. And his latest release, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, is not original either. It was a ghazal titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu by poet Nasir Kazmi, performed by Nusrat Fateh.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, featuring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the video, premiered on October 29 on YouTube and has since amassed nine million views.

Nusrat Fateh’s fans are protesting on Twitter by sharing the original qawwali which, according to them, has been “destroyed by Bollywood”.

Had to listen to the original Ghum Hai Ya Khushi Hai Tu by NFAK thrice, so that I could un-listen the terribly composed Meri Zindagi Hai Tu from Satyameva Jayate 2 🤢 — Anis Ul Hassan (@anisulhassan) October 28, 2021

jubin nautiyal is such a bad singer and then has the AUDACITY to remake NFAK’s songs. sit down. — ayesha (@ayeshaamubashar) October 26, 2021

Before t-series and bhushan kumar destroy it with their shitty remake, bless the timline with the evergreen original from the maestro himself! Divine!❤https://t.co/yp4Ojc2WiE — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) October 28, 2021

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has been produced by Bushan Kumar’s T-Series.

This is the second time this qawwali is recreated in Bollywood after a version performed by Alka Yagnik was featured in the 1999 film Kartoos, starring Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala.

