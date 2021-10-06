Wednesday, October 6, 2021  | 28 Safar, 1443
Ayesha Sana declared proclaimed offender in cybercrime case

She has been accused of defamation

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

A sessions court in Lahore has declared actor and host Ayesha Sana a proclaimed offender and issued perpetual warrants against her.

The written order was released by Additional Sessions Judge Syed Ali Abbas. It states that the proceedings against Ayesha were made after she failed to appear in court even after 30 days and that she deliberately absented herself despite being directed to show up at hearings. 

 
 
 

Last month, the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the arrest of Ayesha for the same reason. 

Ayesha has been accused of defamation. The challan was filed by the FIA cybercrime circle on the complaint of a man named Yousuf Baig Mirza. He accused Ayesha of posting inappropriate photos of his daughter and wife online.

Ayesha uploaded their private media on a website as well that “brought disgrace” upon his family, Yousuf added.

In July 2020, Ayesha was booked for fraud and raids were conducted in Lahore and Islamabad to arrest her. The case was filed by Ali Moin, who claimed that Ayesha borrowed Rs2 million from him but later gave him a cheque that bounced.

