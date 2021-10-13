Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ayesha Omar rings in birthday with some advice to herself

Shares a childhood photo

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Ayesha Omar

Ayesha Omar has dug up a childhood photo from her archive to remind herself that she needs to be loved, forgiven and celebrated first. 

“This photo is from my third birthday,” she wrote. “This little three-year-old had no idea what life was going to throw at her.” 

The actor had no clue about the traumas, joys, success, failures, heartbreaks and wonders that were going to come her way. 

“The people she was going to meet, know, love, keep and lose,” she said. “But the biggest, most unimaginable trauma had already happened. I had lost my father a year ago… I didn’t know what that meant.”

Ayesha didn’t know a father as a child growing up yet she was happy and the photo is one of her earliest memories that takes her back to how her mother got her ready for her birthday. The three-year-old in the photo represents her inner child.

“And all I want to say today is: you cannot and should not make others happy all the time,” said Ayesha. “You cannot please others all the time.”

She advised herself to forgive, love and celebrate herself first.

Ayesha’s Instagram stories are full of heartfelt messages and adorable compliments from celebrities. Anoushey Ashraf called her “a little rabbit full of energy”.

“May you keep hopping around from party to party, shoot to shoot and dinner to dinner for a long time to come,” said Anoushey. Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan and Azfar Rehman wished her too.

Ayesha Omar often opens up on her personal experiences on social media. In August, she shared a post detailing how she coped with stress and trauma after her privacy was compromised in 2020. 

“I was trying to distract myself by diving into interviews, meetings, photoshoots, and fittings.”

Ayesha received support from her followers and international celebrities, including US media personality Paris Hilton and Romanian band Akcent who reacted to her post.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ayesha omar birthday
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ayesha omar, ayesha omar birthday
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sajal in party mood after Yumna Zaidi's double LSA win
Sajal in party mood after Yumna Zaidi’s double LSA win
Zaid Ali, Yumna share first photo of son Izyan
Zaid Ali, Yumna share first photo of son Izyan
Meesha Shafi opens up on mental health struggles
Meesha Shafi opens up on mental health struggles
Faysal Quraishi on losing LSA to Bilal Abbas, Danish Taimoor
Faysal Quraishi on losing LSA to Bilal Abbas, Danish Taimoor
Ayesha Omar rings in birthday with some advice to herself
Ayesha Omar rings in birthday with some advice to herself
Imran Abbas praises Ahmed Ali’s performance in Parizaad
Imran Abbas praises Ahmed Ali’s performance in Parizaad
Squid Game craze hits China with illegal streams
Squid Game craze hits China with illegal streams
Adnan Siddiqui has a query for Twitter CEO
Adnan Siddiqui has a query for Twitter CEO
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.