Ayesha Omar rings in birthday with some advice to herself

Ayesha Omar has dug up a childhood photo from her archive to remind herself that she needs to be loved, forgiven and celebrated first.

“This photo is from my third birthday,” she wrote. “This little three-year-old had no idea what life was going to throw at her.”

The actor had no clue about the traumas, joys, success, failures, heartbreaks and wonders that were going to come her way.

“The people she was going to meet, know, love, keep and lose,” she said. “But the biggest, most unimaginable trauma had already happened. I had lost my father a year ago… I didn’t know what that meant.”

Ayesha didn’t know a father as a child growing up yet she was happy and the photo is one of her earliest memories that takes her back to how her mother got her ready for her birthday. The three-year-old in the photo represents her inner child.

“And all I want to say today is: you cannot and should not make others happy all the time,” said Ayesha. “You cannot please others all the time.”

She advised herself to forgive, love and celebrate herself first.

Ayesha’s Instagram stories are full of heartfelt messages and adorable compliments from celebrities. Anoushey Ashraf called her “a little rabbit full of energy”.

“May you keep hopping around from party to party, shoot to shoot and dinner to dinner for a long time to come,” said Anoushey. Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan and Azfar Rehman wished her too.

Ayesha Omar often opens up on her personal experiences on social media. In August, she shared a post detailing how she coped with stress and trauma after her privacy was compromised in 2020.

“I was trying to distract myself by diving into interviews, meetings, photoshoots, and fittings.”

Ayesha received support from her followers and international celebrities, including US media personality Paris Hilton and Romanian band Akcent who reacted to her post.

