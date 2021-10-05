Tuesday, October 5, 2021  | 27 Safar, 1443
Asim Azhar surprises fan whose tailor ruined her sari

He invited followers for a Q&A during social media outage

Posted: Oct 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Asim Azhar

The six-hour social media blackout on Monday didn’t come without a silver lining. As disappointed Pakistanis turned away from unresponsive Instagram and Facebook, their favourite celebrity was already waiting for them on Twitter to kick off a Q&A session.

This celebrity was singer Asim Azhar, who welcomed his fans to Twitter.

Shortly after he announced an #askasim session, questions started streaming his timeline. But one can guess the kind of questions that would have come his way first, given how fans are obsessed with their favourite star’s personal life.

“Please, I asked for an #askasim [session] and not a morning show,” was Asim’s seemingly weary response to a query about when he would tie the knot.

What keeps Asim going?

Someone asked him if he would be making a music video with Sajal Ali. Asim’s cryptic response indicates that something is brewing.

If you’re looking for a piece of advice on how to handle the fear of failure in professional life, you may find some inspiration here.

And then came the fun queries. A follower asked Asim if he ever facilitated a patch-up.

“There was a man whose wife-to-be had left him. He requested me to make a video. They are happily married today (Allah kare sahi faisla ho).” Hope the decision was right.

What would Asim like to teach his 15-year-old self?

“I would say that in the end everything would be all right. Trust and belief.”

The session ended with one of the participants turning out to be a lucky fan. A young woman told Asim that her tailor had ruined her sari and she felt like her “world was falling apart”. Asim responded by sharing a screenshot of his message to designer Asim Jofa, who had agreed to do something about her sari.  

