Asim Azhar surprises fan whose tailor ruined her sari

The six-hour social media blackout on Monday didn’t come without a silver lining. As disappointed Pakistanis turned away from unresponsive Instagram and Facebook, their favourite celebrity was already waiting for them on Twitter to kick off a Q&A session.

This celebrity was singer Asim Azhar, who welcomed his fans to Twitter.

hi guys welcome to twitter — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 4, 2021

Shortly after he announced an #askasim session, questions started streaming his timeline. But one can guess the kind of questions that would have come his way first, given how fans are obsessed with their favourite star’s personal life.

“Please, I asked for an #askasim [session] and not a morning show,” was Asim’s seemingly weary response to a query about when he would tie the knot.

Yar pls maine #askasim karne ko kaha hai morning show nahi https://t.co/Tg15avUbpq — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 4, 2021

What keeps Asim going?

Faith. In the Almighty. Not trying to be cliche here but it really works. Even in the darkest of moments when you feel nothing is going right, you just know He will make sure you’re okay. That belief & trust is a gift & it keeps me going every time i feel i cant. #askasim https://t.co/G4LEG6YR5l — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 4, 2021

Someone asked him if he would be making a music video with Sajal Ali. Asim’s cryptic response indicates that something is brewing.

music video ka tou abhi nahi pata leken usse pehle kuch shayad… 👩🏻‍✈️🇵🇰 #askasim https://t.co/fQEtFdh4vF — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 4, 2021

If you’re looking for a piece of advice on how to handle the fear of failure in professional life, you may find some inspiration here.

And then came the fun queries. A follower asked Asim if he ever facilitated a patch-up.

“There was a man whose wife-to-be had left him. He requested me to make a video. They are happily married today (Allah kare sahi faisla ho).” Hope the decision was right.

Aik dafa kisi larke ko unki hone wali biwi nay chor diya. Uss larke ne mere se request ki ke video bana dain. Aaj wo shaadi shuda hain. (Allah kare sahi faisla ho😂) #AskAsim https://t.co/FBdY45bnxu — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 4, 2021

What would Asim like to teach his 15-year-old self?

“I would say that in the end everything would be all right. Trust and belief.”

I’d say that in the end.. Sab sahi hojayega. Trust & belief ♥️ #AskAsim https://t.co/h96gNRNhKk — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 4, 2021

The session ended with one of the participants turning out to be a lucky fan. A young woman told Asim that her tailor had ruined her sari and she felt like her “world was falling apart”. Asim responded by sharing a screenshot of his message to designer Asim Jofa, who had agreed to do something about her sari.

Yaaar. I’m sorry that happened.



But I just spoke to my friend @asimjofa for you & he will make you a happy girl. 😊 send him your details!!#AskAsim https://t.co/e6zMfnwJOs pic.twitter.com/bVRHV9lwsf — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 4, 2021

