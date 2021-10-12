Asim Azhar breaks silence on casual wear at LSA

Imagine picking the best designer ensemble from your wardrobe for the year’s biggest celebrity affair only to be discussed for clothes that weren’t part of the plan at all.

This is what happened to singer Asim Azhar. At the 20th edition of the Lux Style Awards, he walked the red carpet in a classic black tuxedo, but a video showing him in casual wear at the same carpet led some people to believe that was how he had hit the star-studded event, in a pair of jeans, red t-shirt and matching shades.

Photo: Twitter/Asim Azhar

Asim decided, however, to clear the air when he had had enough of the memes and attacks on his choice of attire.

To people wondering why the singer showed up casual at an event that attracted the best from fashion mills, Asim tweeted that the interview was filmed after the ceremony.

“The show had ended, the performance was also delivered, and I was going home when they asked if I could answer some questions,” he said.

Photo: Twitter/Asim Azhar

Asim even shared a photo of his outfit from his performance and quipped, “Yeh bhi pehna tha.” (Wore this too).

The 20th Lux Style Awards were held on Saturday in Karachi. Trophies were handed out in television, music and fashion categories. Yumna Zaidi bagged two awards for her performance in the drama serial Pyaar ke Sadqay and Bilal Abbas, who played the lead opposite Yumna, won the Critics award for his role.

One of the highlights from the show was a special anthem directed by Bilal Maqsood to mark 20 years of the LSAs. It was performed by Asim, Aima Baig, Natasha Noorani, Young Stunners and Uzair Jaswal.

Danish Taimoor won the Best Actor (People’s Choice) award for his performance in Deewangi. Singer Farida Khanum was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award following a tribute by Resham. Others who performed at the event were Mahira Khan, Ahmad Ali Butt, Shehryar Munawar and Meshwish Hayat.

Those who were praised for their outfits include Yumna Zaidi, Aima Baig, Mahira Khan and model Mushk Kaleem. Celebrities opted for refined fashion and the event bustled with silk gowns and classic suits.

The ceremony was hosted by Ayesha Omar and Ahmad Ali Butt.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

