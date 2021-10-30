Aryan Khan welcomed home with drums and crackers

A great number of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were present outside his home Mannat to celebrate Aryan Khan’s release in the highly publicised drugs-on-cruise case.

Shah Rukh’s son was granted bail on Thursday. He had earlier filed for bail twice but was denied release after the Narcotics Control Bureau opposed it. The 23-year-old had been lodged at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai for 28 days.

A video shows Aryan getting into the car as he walks out of the jail.

After his bail plea was granted yesterday, #AryanKhan was released from the Arthur Road Jail earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Nd6YFgFq7I — Filmfare (@filmfare) October 30, 2021

Juhi Chawla, who is a good friend of Shah Rukh, has signed Aryan’s surety bonds worth INR100,000. According to reports, Aryan has surrendered his passport to the NCB and will have to report to the authority every Friday.

Call it Tamasha or celebration.. this is what it is !! #AryanKhan’s welcome at Mannat. This is @iamsrk’s power. pic.twitter.com/cdBe8xuGRp — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) October 30, 2021

Soon after Aryan was granted bail, photos started circulating on Twitter showing Mannat being decorated with lights. SRK’s supporters flocked to his residence with banners printed with photos of Aryan and burst crackers to celebrate his release.

Aryan was arrested on October 2 after the NCB raided a rave on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. He was charged with possession of banned substances and later accused of procuring drugs.

Aryan’s close friend Arbaaz Merchant has been granted bail as well.

Suniel Shetty was the first actor to break silence surrounding Aryan’s arrest in Bollywood. He requested the media to “give the child a breather and let the real reports come out”.

Hrithik Roshan then posted an open letter showing solidarity with Aryan. It was liked by Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan.

Other celebrities, including Shatrughan Sinha, have termed Aryan’s arrest “an attack on Shah Rukh through his son”.

According to reports, Aryan will not step out of Mannat for a few days to avoid the paparazzi.

