Aryan Khan to stay in jail as court rejects bail

Aryan Khan is not returning to his home Mannat as a Mumbai court rejected on Wednesday his bail application in the drugs-on-cruise case, Indian media has reported.

The court refused bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son and his friend Arbaaz Merchant. According to investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Aryan procured banned substances from Arbaaz and was in touch with people who appear to be part of an “international drug network”.

The NCB has reportedly submitted more evidence to the court: a drug-related chat between Aryan and a debut female actor.

The 23-year-old’s application stated that he was “innocent” and “implicated in the present crime”.

Aryan Khan was sent to the Arthur Road Jail on October 8. He was later moved to a special barrack where he is being monitored by the officials.

Aryan was taken in on October 2 after the NCB raided a rave on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. He was subsequently arrested with seven others, including friend Arbaaz.

Aryan Khan’s arrest has become one of the most high-profile cases in India, with several Bollywood celebrities calling it “an attack on Shah Rukh through his son”.

Hrithik Roshan, Suniel Shetty and Shatrughan Sinha have expressed solidarity with Shah Rukh and Aryan through social media posts.

There has been no comment from either Shah Rukh or Gauri Khan since the arrest of their son.

