Aryan Khan involved in drug trafficking: investigators

SRK's son has been in jail since Friday

Posted: Oct 14, 2021
Photo: File

Aryan Khan’s drugs-on-cruise case took a turn after Mumbai’s Narcotics Control Bureau claimed that the 23-year-old’s WhatsApp chats show his involvement in procurement and distribution of drugs, Indian media has reported.

The hearing of Aryan’s bail application was adjourned on Wednesday following the NCB’s claims and will be taken up today, Thursday. 

According to NCB, Shah Rukh Khan’s son was in contact with “some persons who appear to be part of an international drug network for illicit procurement of drugs”.

Aryan has been held at the Arthur Road Jail since Friday after he was remanded into 14-day judicial custody. He is now being represented by Amit Desai, who had Salman Khan acquitted in the highly publicised hit-and-run case. There were reports that Shah Rukh changed the lawyer on Salman’s advice. 

Amit called NCB’s claims “absurd” and argued that Aryan was not present on the ship when the rave was raided. But according to NCB, Aryan used to source drugs from his friend Arbaaz Merchant.

Aryan is facing charges of purchasing, possessing and using banned substances. He was taken in for questioning on October 2 after the NCB conducted a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and was subsequently arrested along with seven others, including Merchant. 

Aryan’s high-profile arrest has prompted several Bollywood celebrities to show solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan. Shatrughan Sinha said that some people have got a “chance to settle scores” with SRK through his son.

Suniel Shetty was the first actor to break his silence on Aryan’s arrest. He requested the media to not jump to conclusions and “let the real reports come out”. After Suniel, Hrithik Roshan shared an open letter for Aryan, assuring him that everything will be all right. 

There has been no statement from either Shah Rukh or his wife Gauri Khan since the arrest of their son. 

