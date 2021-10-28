Thursday, October 28, 2021  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1443
Entertainment

Aryan Khan granted bail in drugs case

He has been in jail for over three weeks

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Mumbai High Court in a drugs case Thursday, according to the Hindustan Times. Two other men arrested in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, have been granted bail as well. The three accused men won’t be, however, released today. Aryan was arrested on October 2 after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided a rave on a cruise off the coast of Mumbai. He has been incarcerated at the Arthur Road jail for over three weeks now after the NCB refused his bail pleas. According to the Time of India, the NCB has accused Aryan of being “regular consumer of drugs” and “being involved in illicit drug trafficking”. The bureau added that he was in “conscious possession of the contrabrand”. The NCB, reportedly, recovered approximately 13 grammes of cocaine, 21 grammes charas, five grammes of MD, and 22 pills of MDMA along with 133,000 INR during the raid. These were not in Aryan’s possession. Aryan’s arrest has become one of the most high-profile cases in India. Bollywood actors have called it “an attack on Shah Rukh through his son”. Hrithik Roshan, Suniel Shetty, and Shatrughan Sinha have expressed solidarity with Shah Rukh and Aryan through social media posts. There has been no comment from either Shah Rukh or Gauri Khan since the arrest of their son.
