Ananya Panday questioned for ‘arranging drugs for Aryan Khan’

Her phone and laptop were seized by NCB

Posted: Oct 22, 2021
Photo: Twitter

Ananya Panday was called in for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others, according to reports by Indian media.

Chunky Panday’s daughter visited the NCB office on Thursday and is expected to be called in again today, Friday. The 22-year-old actor was questioned about her alleged chat that has been recovered from Aryan’s mobile. According to reports, Aryan asked Ananya if she could arrange drugs (marijuana) for him, to which she responded by saying, “I will raise.”

There has been, however, no evidence to prove Ananya arranged any banned substances for Aryan. When questioned by the NCB, Ananya dismissed the message as a “joke”. The NCB claimed that Ananya and Aryan regularly discussed drugs.

Ananya was accompanied by her father to the NCB, where her phone and laptop were seized. 

On Wednesday, Aryan Khan was denied bail and his judicial custody was extended till October 30. The NCB reportedly submitted more evidence against Aryan, which it described as a “chat between Aryan and a debut female actor”. It is not clear, however, if the NCB was alluding to Ananya. She has appeared in four films since her debut Student of the Year 2 in 2019.

Aryan was sent to the Arthur Road Jail on October 8 and was later moved to a special barrack with more security. He was arrested on October 2 after the NCB raided a rave on a cruise off the coast of Mumbai.

Aryan’s arrest has become one of the most high-profile cases in India. Bollywood actors have called it “an attack on Shah Rukh through his son”. Hrithik Roshan, Suniel Shetty, and Shatrughan Sinha have expressed solidarity with Shah Rukh and Aryan through social media posts.

There has been no comment from either Shah Rukh or Gauri Khan since the arrest of their son.

