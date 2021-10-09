Saturday, October 9, 2021  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1443
Alizeh Shah responds after fan takes bridal shoot too seriously

She featured in the campaign with Muneeb Butt

Photo: Instagram/Alizeh Shah

Sometimes followers leave such comments on the posts of their favourite celebrities that one can't understand if they write them out of innocence or on purpose.  Alizeh Shah, who was only sharing videos of her singing or photos of her new looks, has treated followers to a bridal shoot after a long time. The actor's followers praised her photos, but what instantly caught her attention was a fan who thought Alizeh had actually tied the knot.  She shared his congratulatory message in her Instagram stories, clearly amused and surprised by her "wedding" that never happened.  Photo: Instagram/Alizeh Shah "Bus itna bekhabar hona hai duniya se," she remarked with a laughing emoji. Alizeh, who was last seen in the drama serial Tanaa Banaa opposite Danyal Zafar, has been shooting for Lekin. Khushhal Khan of the web series Midsummer Chaos will star alongside Alizeh. Alizeh is known for her performances in popular dramas such as Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman and Ishq Tamasha.
Sometimes followers leave such comments on the posts of their favourite celebrities that one can’t understand if they write them out of innocence or on purpose. 

Alizeh Shah, who was only sharing videos of her singing or photos of her new looks, has treated followers to a bridal shoot after a long time. The actor’s followers praised her photos, but what instantly caught her attention was a fan who thought Alizeh had actually tied the knot. 

She shared his congratulatory message in her Instagram stories, clearly amused and surprised by her “wedding” that never happened. 

Alizeh Shah responds to wedding wishes
Photo: Instagram/Alizeh Shah

“Bus itna bekhabar hona hai duniya se,” she remarked with a laughing emoji.

Alizeh, who was last seen in the drama serial Tanaa Banaa opposite Danyal Zafar, has been shooting for Lekin. Khushhal Khan of the web series Midsummer Chaos will star alongside Alizeh.

Alizeh is known for her performances in popular dramas such as Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman and Ishq Tamasha.

