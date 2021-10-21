Thursday, October 21, 2021  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Ali Azmat under fire for ridiculing Noor Jehan

Singer was sharing his childhood experiences

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Photo: File

Ali Azmat has upset many people by making demeaning remarks on Malika-e-Tarannum’s appearance albeit justifying them as an opinion of his younger self.

In an interview with The Current, Ali recalled the music scene from his early days and how MTV was all the rage, which he called a “cultural invasion”. The reason why many people embraced a foreign culture, according to Ali, was because his own society had nothing similar to offer, and all they had to watch was Noor Jehan, whom he referred to as a “mai” (elderly woman). 

Ali remarked that he got annoyed when he would turn on the television and see Noor Jehan “singing wearing a full saari, big earrings and overdone makeup”. He didn’t shy away from comparing the legendary singer’s look to a “kofta” (meatball) and swinging his hands to punctuate his point.

When the host intervened by saying that Noor Jehan was a “great” singer, Ali argued that he was sharing views from his youth. 

“I am telling you this from my childhood when we accepted a different culture and then it became a norm,” he said.

A number of people on social media, especially Noor Jehan’s fans, took offence at Ali’s comments. Some advised him to learn to respect legends and others commented that watching the interview was “painful” for them. 

