Friday, October 15, 2021  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Akcent hints at ‘big’ collaboration with Ayesha Omar

He is coming to Pakistan to promote tourism

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Thinking of packing your backpack for a trip to the north? Now is the best time as you may bump into a few of your favourite celebrities on the way. 

The latest name to announce a trip to Hunza is Romanian singer Adrian Sina, popularly known as Akcent.

“Hello, Pakistan,” Adrian wrote. “This time I have decided to spend some of my holidays in Hunza to show the world that Pakistan is a safe and beautiful country.”

The first celebrity to welcome Akcent was Ayesha Omar. She was so excited she thought the singer was in Pakistan already but a few of Ayesha’s followers politely pointed out Akcent’s location to her that showed he was still in Europe.

Then a few comments down came Akcent’s response that he is coming to Pakistan to promote tourism and will schedule a meeting with Ayesha in December. 

Akcent coming to Pakistan to promote tourism
Photo: Instagram/Akcent

Akcent hinted at a “big” collaboration with her as well. He was among the international celebrities who lent support to Ayesha after she opened up on her privacy breach last year.

Another star in Hunza right now is Fawad Khan, whose photos showing him cooking at a restaurant have already made his fans want to don their chef’s hats. He is accompanied by his wife and makeup artist Adnan Ansari. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Akcent ayesha omar
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
akcent, akcent adrian sina, akcent pakistan, akcent ayesha omar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mahira Khan’s HKKST scene inspires amusing recreation
Mahira Khan’s HKKST scene inspires amusing recreation
Ajay Devgn has something interesting to share about NFAK
Ajay Devgn has something interesting to share about NFAK
Nora Fatehi summoned in money laundering case
Nora Fatehi summoned in money laundering case
Real-life Squid Game coming to South Korea
Real-life Squid Game coming to South Korea
Fawad Khan dons the chef’s hat in Hunza
Fawad Khan dons the chef’s hat in Hunza
Adele set to drop new album next month
Adele set to drop new album next month
Sonya Hussyn to play police officer in upcoming project
Sonya Hussyn to play police officer in upcoming project
Akcent hints at ‘big’ collaboration with Ayesha Omar
Akcent hints at ‘big’ collaboration with Ayesha Omar
Hania Aamir wants you to value ‘selfless’ people
Hania Aamir wants you to value ‘selfless’ people
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.