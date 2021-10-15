Akcent hints at ‘big’ collaboration with Ayesha Omar

Thinking of packing your backpack for a trip to the north? Now is the best time as you may bump into a few of your favourite celebrities on the way.

The latest name to announce a trip to Hunza is Romanian singer Adrian Sina, popularly known as Akcent.

“Hello, Pakistan,” Adrian wrote. “This time I have decided to spend some of my holidays in Hunza to show the world that Pakistan is a safe and beautiful country.”

The first celebrity to welcome Akcent was Ayesha Omar. She was so excited she thought the singer was in Pakistan already but a few of Ayesha’s followers politely pointed out Akcent’s location to her that showed he was still in Europe.

Then a few comments down came Akcent’s response that he is coming to Pakistan to promote tourism and will schedule a meeting with Ayesha in December.

Photo: Instagram/Akcent

Akcent hinted at a “big” collaboration with her as well. He was among the international celebrities who lent support to Ayesha after she opened up on her privacy breach last year.

Another star in Hunza right now is Fawad Khan, whose photos showing him cooking at a restaurant have already made his fans want to don their chef’s hats. He is accompanied by his wife and makeup artist Adnan Ansari.

