Ajay Devgn has something interesting to share about NFAK

Yasir Hussain has shared a throwback video in which Ajay Devgn is narrating an interesting episode from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s stay in India.

The clip is from an old season of Indian Idol and shows Ajay recounting Nusrat’s humility that won over the late lyricist and poet Anand Bakshi.

“Nusrat sahib’s last album was Kachche Dhaage which was for my film. I remember Nusrat sahib came from Pakistan and stayed at a hotel for over a month to make music.”

According to Ajay, Nusrat had difficulty travelling due to his weight and asked Anand Bakshi to come to him. But Anand, who wanted Nusrat to visit him, thought he had an ego problem.

“Bakshi sahib would write a song and send it over, but Nusrat sahib would reject it because he didn’t feel it was right. And when Nusrat sahib sent him a tune, Bakshi sahib would reject it.”

This went on for 15 to 20 days until Nusrat decided to pay Anand a visit.

“Bakshi sahib lived on the first floor,” Ajay recalled. When Anand saw Nusrat being assisted by several men he was moved to tears.

The lyricist apologised to Nusrat and went back to the hotel with him where they worked on the album together.

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is known as the King of Qawwali and has 125 albums to his credit. Some of his most famous songs include Kinna Sohna Tainu, Piya Re Piya Re, Gham Hai Ya Khushi, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, Dum Mast Kalandar and Afreen Afreen.

Nusrat was a recipient of the Pride of Performance for his great contribution in the field of music.

