Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri turn regal bride and groom

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri have given their fans a glimpse into how they may pose on the day of their wedding.

Aima and Shahbaz recently featured in a bridal shoot for the label Mina Kashif. They modelled heavy embellished creations against a regal backdrop and carried themselves with grace and finesse.

At the 5th HUM Style Awards in July, Shahbaz revealed that he and Aima would tie the knot by the end of 2021. The two were engaged in a private ceremony in June. It was attended by Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan.

Aima often shares adorable posts for and with Shahbaz and calls him her “weirdo”. They reportedly met on the sets of Parey Hut Love in 2019.

Aima and Shahbaz are among the most favourite celebrity couples in Pakistan.

