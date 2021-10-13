Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Adnan Siddiqui has a query for Twitter CEO

It may help you too

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Adnan Siddiqui

Many of Adnan Siddiqui’s followers might just have noticed that his Twitter account is not verified and just like them he too wants to know why.

It appears from Adnan’s account that he joined Twitter in 2015 but unlike several fellow celebrities, who either signed up before or after him, Adnan does not have a Verified badge.

On Tuesday, Adnan decided to forward his query to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. He tagged Jack and the official Verified blue badge source and said that “220 million Pakistanis can vouch for me being a big time small actor (or the other way round, as they please) who has worked across the continents. Still not qualified enough to get my handle verified?”

The actor completed his query with the ironic hashtag #adnanwho.

Although there was no immediate response from either Jack or the Verified badge source, Adnan’s followers had a lot to say.

One follower asked if the actor has applied for the badge at all and another reminded Twitter that this “small time actor” has worked in Hollywood movie A Mighty Heart and Mom, which was Sridevi’s last film starring Sajal Ali as well.

What does Verified badge show?

A Verified badge or blue tick lets people know that the account is authentic. If you want to receive this badge, your account must be notable and active.

There are three ways to verify your account as listed by Twitter.

  • Providing Twitter the link to your website which references your account 
  • Providing a photo of an official identification card such as your passport or driver’s license 
  • Providing an official email address with a domain relevant to your notability category (government, corporate, entertainment, journalism, etc.).

Want to know more about the blue tick? Read here.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Adnan Siddiqui Twitter
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
adnan siddiqui, jack dorsey, adnan siddiqui twitter
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sajal in party mood after Yumna Zaidi's double LSA win
Sajal in party mood after Yumna Zaidi’s double LSA win
Meesha Shafi opens up on mental health struggles
Meesha Shafi opens up on mental health struggles
Ayesha Omar rings in birthday with some advice to herself
Ayesha Omar rings in birthday with some advice to herself
Faysal Quraishi on losing LSA to Bilal Abbas, Danish Taimoor
Faysal Quraishi on losing LSA to Bilal Abbas, Danish Taimoor
Imran Abbas praises Ahmed Ali’s performance in Parizaad
Imran Abbas praises Ahmed Ali’s performance in Parizaad
Squid Game craze hits China with illegal streams
Squid Game craze hits China with illegal streams
Adnan Siddiqui has a query for Twitter CEO
Adnan Siddiqui has a query for Twitter CEO
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.