Thursday, October 14, 2021  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Adele set to drop new album next month

First single Easy on Me out tomorrow

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Adele

Adele has dropped the release date for her highly anticipated fourth studio album 30.

Adele has posted a note on Instagram giving her fans and followers an insight into her upcoming album. She has named it after her age at the time of recording age just like her previous albums. 

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago,” Adele wrote. “Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. Yet there I was knowingly, willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil.”

Adele first hinted at the release of her new album on October 5, when she shared a teaser for a single titled Easy on Me. It will be released on October 15, Friday.

The album is influenced by Adele’s divorce from Simon Konecki after two years of marriage. According to the singer, 30 is all about “self-destruction, self-reflection and self-redemption”. She is finally ready to put the album out, she added.

“It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life,” Adele said. “When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up.”

Adele made her debut in 2009 with 19. She then went on to release 21, which was named the UK’s best-selling album of the 21st century.

Her last album was 25 released in 2015. 

 
 
 

Adele is one of the most successful musicians with an Oscar and 15 Grammys under her belt.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
30 Adele
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
adele new album, adele 30
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Faysal Quraishi on losing LSA to Bilal Abbas, Danish Taimoor
Faysal Quraishi on losing LSA to Bilal Abbas, Danish Taimoor
Ali Gul Pir responds to ‘sasta Met Gala’ backlash
Ali Gul Pir responds to ‘sasta Met Gala’ backlash
Aryan Khan involved in drug trafficking: investigators
Aryan Khan involved in drug trafficking: investigators
Adnan Siddiqui has a query for Twitter's CEO
Adnan Siddiqui has a query for Twitter’s CEO
Imran Abbas praises Ahmed Ali’s performance in Parizaad
Imran Abbas praises Ahmed Ali’s performance in Parizaad
Squid Game craze hits China with illegal streams
Squid Game craze hits China with illegal streams
Real-life Squid Game coming to South Korea
Real-life Squid Game coming to South Korea
Mahira Khan’s HKKST scene inspires amusing recreation
Mahira Khan’s HKKST scene inspires amusing recreation
Adele set to drop new album next month
Adele set to drop new album next month
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.