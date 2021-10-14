Adele set to drop new album next month

Adele has dropped the release date for her highly anticipated fourth studio album 30.

Adele has posted a note on Instagram giving her fans and followers an insight into her upcoming album. She has named it after her age at the time of recording age just like her previous albums.

“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago,” Adele wrote. “Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. Yet there I was knowingly, willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil.”

Adele first hinted at the release of her new album on October 5, when she shared a teaser for a single titled Easy on Me. It will be released on October 15, Friday.

The album is influenced by Adele’s divorce from Simon Konecki after two years of marriage. According to the singer, 30 is all about “self-destruction, self-reflection and self-redemption”. She is finally ready to put the album out, she added.

“It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life,” Adele said. “When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up.”

Adele made her debut in 2009 with 19. She then went on to release 21, which was named the UK’s best-selling album of the 21st century.

Her last album was 25 released in 2015.

Adele is one of the most successful musicians with an Oscar and 15 Grammys under her belt.

