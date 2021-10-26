Tuesday, October 26, 2021  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1443
Abrar’s adult Baby Shark version is about suspicious wives

Saba Qamar is after her husband in the video

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: YouTube/Abrar ul Haq

Abrar ul Haq’s new song Begum Shak Karti Hai has a lot to talk about. 

His recent compositions may not be as iconic as Billo De Ghar, Nach Punjaban or Preeto, but he seems to know how to still cause a stir with his music, and of course, opinions.

How can one forget Abrar denouncing mothers at a PTI convention for making their children listen to the popular song Baby Shark instead of putting them to sleep by reciting the Kalima? The singer had given smug references to his own upbringing as he entertained an amused audience with Baby Shark in his voice.

But it looks like even Abrar found it hard to hold back from the Baby Shark craze that made it the most-watched video in the history of YouTube with over nine billion views. Or perhaps he made those comments before truly realising how he could use the song to his own advantage.

The iconic “doo-doo-doo-du-du-du-du” hook from Baby Shark has found its way into Abrar ul Haq’s latest release, Begum Shak Karti Hai. The song is a look into the life of an overly-suspicious wife, played by Saba Qamar, from the eyes of Abrar.  

The video shows Saba snatching her husband’s phone to check his messages and call logs, and spying on him with a drone. She even sets her bodyguards on him and gives him electric shocks, all because of a misunderstanding. The song ends with Saba’s husband surprising her with a grand decoration while she apologises for suspecting him.

Begum Shak Karti Hai has been written and composed by Abrar himself. He has dedicated the song to “all those who are too much married”.

The song has crossed 300,000 views on YouTube since its release on Monday. 

