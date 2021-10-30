Abrar reveals how Baby Shark inspired his latest song

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Abrar ul Haq’s latest song Begum Shak Karti Hai caused quite a stir when it was released this week.

Although the song premiered on October 25, it started trending on social media two days later.

“Music is for entertainment,” Abrar said on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din. “And it has various elements from society.”

Begum Shak Karti Hai is Abrar’s “humorous take on suspicious wives”. The music video features Saba Qamar as an obsessive begum who can go to any lengths, including spying with a drone, to know what her husband is up to. If that is not enough, she gives him electric shocks and has him beaten up by her bodyguards, all because of a misunderstanding. The song ends with the husband surprising Saba with a grand decoration while she apologises for suspecting him.

Abrar said that his music is often grounded in reality and, referring to the portrayal of wives in Begum Shak Karti Hai, he remarked, “Where does it not happen?”

Most people on social media were disappointed with Abrar, particularly because he had dedicated Begum Shak Karti Hai to all “run mureed” (a man who loves his wife too much). They were questioning Saba Qamar too for featuring in a song with what they called a “problematic” theme.

Begum Shak Karti Hai was a little too hard for some people to digest as Abrar was the first person to publicly denounce mothers at a PTI convention for making their children listen to Baby Shark instead of reciting the Kalima to them. Then how did it come about that his own song was inspired by the very rhyme he had frowned upon?

“We were on a television show discussing Baby Shark and a friend suggested we make a song out of it,” said Abrar. “It was purely meant for entertainment.”

Abrar found the hook "shak-doo-doo” easy to incorporate in the song and the idea of “suspicious wives” came to him naturally with “shak”.

Abrar has expressed gratitude to his fans who liked the song.

Begum Shak Karti Hai was written and composed by Abrar himself. It has crossed 700,000 views since its release on YouTube.

