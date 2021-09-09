Thursday, September 9, 2021  | 31 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Yasir Nawaz recreates wife Nida’s viral F1 clip

Video crosses 100,000 views in just hours

Sep 9, 2021
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Yasir Nawaz will give content creators a run for their money with his skit on wife Nida Yasir.

Yasir’s recreation of Nida’s viral Formula1 car clip has crossed 130,000 views in just hours. He is mimicking both Nida and one of the two young Formula1 car engineers she was interviewing. Yasir took both of his roles seriously, doing his best with a printed dupatta, helmet, jacket and bike goggles.

Nida Yasir, who hosts the popular morning show Good Morning Pakistan, became a fodder for memes last week when a clip from a 2016 episode of her show went viral. Nida’s questions related to F1 cars showed her lack of research on the topic and set off a debate on the training and grooming of news anchors.

She took the trolling in her stride, however, and said she would try her best to avoid such mistakes in future. She had no idea how the clip went viral after six years, she added.

Shariq Waqar, one of the Formula students in the clip, has said in his latest video that he is grateful to all content creators who made his team viral again through “good comedy”, but denounced personal attacks on Nida. 

