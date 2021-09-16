Thursday, September 16, 2021  | 8 Safar, 1443
Yasir Hussain reveals why he doesn’t share baby Kabir’s photos

It’s not the couple’s own decision

Posted: Sep 16, 2021
Posted: Sep 16, 2021

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s fans and followers have repeatedly requested the couple to share photos of their son Kabir Hussain. But if you think keeping the child away from social media is their own decision, it’s not.

A number of photos from Kabir’s Aqeeqah were shared on Instagram this week, but what Iqra and Yasir’s followers had been looking for was a glimpse of Kabir. 

On Wednesday, Yasir uploaded a family photo but, as usual, Kabir’s face had a big heart emoji over it.

“I would have posted the child’s photo today,” Yasir explained. “But the child’s grandmother doesn’t allow it.” 

In an Instagram Q&A session last month, Yasir had said that he would share Kabir’s photos when Iqra wanted it. But it seems like Iqra’s own mother doesn’t feel like having her grandson’s photos out yet.

Iqra and Yasir welcomed Kabir in July. Although the couple keeps sharing videos and photos with their child, his face is always hidden.

Many celebrities have chosen to keep their children away from the media. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan didn’t have their second son’s name and photos out until months after his birth in February this year. They have shared concerns over media craze surrounding Taimur Ali Khan, their eldest child. 

“I think it is a bit much, but there is nothing that I can do about it,” Kareena said. “But I would want him not to have so much attention.”

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and her partner Zayn Malik have decided to give their daughter Khai a life away from the press too.

