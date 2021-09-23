Yasir Hussain: Nausheen Shah begged for my wedding invitation

The wedding invitation feud between Yasir Hussain and Nausheen Shah reared its ugly head again after her interview on TBH with Tabish Hussain.

Nausheen Shah appeared on Nashpati Prime and talked about Yasir and Iqra Aziz’s wedding invitation controversy. “I love crashing weddings,” she said sarcastically.

“Let’s move on, don’t give him so much millage,” she told host Tabish.

Actor Yasir Hussain sheered at Nausheen Shah for her remarks. “Get a life,” he said. “I will get a proof on social media how you were after my life for the wedding invitation.”

On February 24, in an interview with Vasay Chaudhry, Yasir talked about his wedding and mentioned “extra” guests. “I had not invited Nausheen Shah, but she still came anyway,” he had said.

The two men then made fun of Nausheen for a few minutes. Vasay even quipped that maybe Nausheen attended the wedding because she wanted to see what a wedding looks like, considering she isn’t married herself.

Nausheen Shah responded to their comments on Instagram. “When you are busy building an empire, you don’t pay attention to nonsense. I am too busy to get distracted,” she wrote.

