Tuesday, September 21, 2021  | 13 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Why can’t our dramas show normal husbands, asks Sharmila

She criticizes a scene from Khuda aur Mohabbat

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Screengrab of a scene from the recent episode of Khuda aur Mohabbat season three.

Sharmila Faruqui, PPP leader and member of Sindh Assembly, is not happy with the recent episode of Khuda aur Mohabbat.

“Why can’t our dramas show a husband having a normal conversation with his wife,” Sharmila asked. “Why do our women have to be subjected to violence and physical abuse at the drop of a hat?”

The politician raised the question on Instagram. She has posted a screengrab of a scene from the recent episode of Khuda aur Mohabbat in which character Nazim Shah, played by Sohail Sameer, slaps his wife Sahiba, played by Sunita Marshall. “This could have been a very normal conversation between the couple but unfortunately our writers revel in the fact that once a man is angry he will resort to violence towards the women in his life,” she wrote in the post.

Khuda aur Mohabbat’s season three stars Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz Hina Bayat and Rubina Ashraf.

Journalist Maria Memon backed Sharmila. “Male actors thappar maari jaa rahay hein, female actors thappar khaai jaa rahi hein,” she said.

Producer Habib Paracha commented on the post and said that he has raised this point at all forums and yet persists.

Sharmila often expresses her views on problematic drama scripts. She recently called out actor Gohar Rasheed for his perspective on women being oppressed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
khuda aur mohabbat season 3 Sharmila Faruqui
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hareem Shah just confused us about getting married
Hareem Shah just confused us about getting married
Atif, Mahira back together after 10 years for song ‘Ajnabi’
Atif, Mahira back together after 10 years for song ‘Ajnabi’
Guess Ali Zafar’s upcoming song featuring Gul Panra
Guess Ali Zafar’s upcoming song featuring Gul Panra
Why can’t our dramas show normal husbands, asks Sharmila
Why can’t our dramas show normal husbands, asks Sharmila
Aamina Sheikh welcomes baby boy, Issa
Aamina Sheikh welcomes baby boy, Issa
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.