Why can’t our dramas show normal husbands, asks Sharmila

Sharmila Faruqui, PPP leader and member of Sindh Assembly, is not happy with the recent episode of Khuda aur Mohabbat.

“Why can’t our dramas show a husband having a normal conversation with his wife,” Sharmila asked. “Why do our women have to be subjected to violence and physical abuse at the drop of a hat?”

The politician raised the question on Instagram. She has posted a screengrab of a scene from the recent episode of Khuda aur Mohabbat in which character Nazim Shah, played by Sohail Sameer, slaps his wife Sahiba, played by Sunita Marshall. “This could have been a very normal conversation between the couple but unfortunately our writers revel in the fact that once a man is angry he will resort to violence towards the women in his life,” she wrote in the post.

Khuda aur Mohabbat’s season three stars Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz Hina Bayat and Rubina Ashraf.

Journalist Maria Memon backed Sharmila. “Male actors thappar maari jaa rahay hein, female actors thappar khaai jaa rahi hein,” she said.

Producer Habib Paracha commented on the post and said that he has raised this point at all forums and yet persists.

Sharmila often expresses her views on problematic drama scripts. She recently called out actor Gohar Rasheed for his perspective on women being oppressed.