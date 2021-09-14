Who was Minal Khan’s ‘cutest’ bridesmaid?

Minal Khan’s wedding made headlines for many reasons but here’s something you might have missed: her bridesmaid.

Amal Muneeb, the daughter of Minal’s twin sister Aiman Khan and actor Muneeb Butt, was Minal’s bridesmaid.

Minal has uploaded a photo of her niece, who is holding her wedding gown train as they both walk on the stage.

“My cutest bridesmaid,” Minal wrote. A number of her followers found the photo “adorable” and posted heart emojis for Amal.

Minal and Ahsan’s wedding was a top trend on social media over the weekend. In case you missed out on this year’s most anticipated celebrity affair, here are the highlights:

Minal’s wedding kicked off with a dholki attended by family and a few celebrities. She wore an orange embroidered jora and Ahsan sported a white kurta with a printed vest. There were several performances as well.

Photo: Instagram/Minal Khan

Mayun was the second event in line. Minal slipped into an all-yellow outfit for the day and kept her look simple with minimal makeup.

Photo: Instagram/ Minal Khan

Minal and Ahsan’s much-anticipated nikkah took place on Friday. It was attended by family, friends, and some big names from entertainment. Minal nailed the traditional look in a red and gold bridal ensemble. Ahsan wore a black prince suit.

Photo: Instagram/Minal Khan

The festivities came to an end with a grand reception on September 12.

Photo: Instagram/ Minal Khan

