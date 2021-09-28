Tuesday, September 28, 2021  | 20 Safar, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Watch: Omer Sharif’s US departure

He is expected to reach Washington in 16 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Omer Sharif's family requested his well-wishers for prayers before the comedian set off to the United States in an air ambulance.

Omer's blood pressure was high when the ambulance arrived. But as it became stable, he was moved into it.

Omer was presented with flowers at the airport by officials from the Civil Aviation Authority, which had allowed the German aircraft to land in Pakistan on September 26, Sunday.

"You all have to remember Omer in your prayers that he reaches the hospital safe and sound and receives his treatment ," said Omer's wife Zareen Ghazal, who is travelling with him. Omer's son requested for prayers too.

The flight will have a brief stay in Germany and will reach the United States in 16 hours. He will be treated at the George Washington University Hospital by a team of eight specialists, including Reema Khan's husband and cardiologist Syed Tariq Shahab.

Omer Sharif US
 
