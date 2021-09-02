Thursday, September 2, 2021  | 24 Muharram, 1443
Wasim Akram’s quarantine grooming gone wrong?

He has ‘finally found his razor’

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Wasim Akram

It has yet to be seen how Shaniera responds to Wasim Akram’s quarantine grooming after warning him to remove his mustache.

“Twelve days of hotel quarantine in Australia and I finally found my razor,” Wasim wrote, sharing his new look. “Happy now?”

Although the mustache was gone, there was something seriously wrong with Wasim’s hair. But if you think he gave his head wrong swipes of the razor, Wasim was only wearing a bald wig, maybe to annoy Shaniera. She had warned him not to come home with his “quarantine mustache” last week.

A number of Wasim’s followers joked that his new haircut looked “amazing”.

Wasim flew to Australia to be with his wife and daughter but is in isolation at the moment.

He uploaded a video on the eighth day in Melbourne and shared how after being demotivated for a while he has started working out again. Wasim showed his new bicycle and gym equipment as well.

Shaniera, who has been in Australia for the past eight months, often shares fun and adorable posts for Wasim. She and their daughter Aiyla have been desperately waiting to have Wasim back, Shaniera said.

