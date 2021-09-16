Want to know how much Deepika Padukone’s new house costs?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making headlines for splurging millions on their new swanky bungalow, according to reports by Indian media.

This is not the first time Deepika has been in the news for a big purchase. In 2016, she gave her father Prakash Padukone a flat worth INR400 million. It is in the same building where Deepika is living.

And now Deepika and Ranveer have bought a property worth INR200 million, which is going to be their holiday home. It is located in Alibaug which is a small town on the outskirts of Mumbai. Alibaug is known for its beautiful beaches and ancient forts that attract a lot of tourists.

Deepika and Ranveer have been living in a flat at BeauMonde Towers in Mumbai. She had the entire interior redone to her taste. Ranveer moved in with her after their wedding in 2018.

Celebrities are often known for big houses world over. George Clooney’s house on the banks of Lake Como is worth $100 million. Jay-Z and Beyoncé live in an epic $88 million Bel Air mansion.

George Clooney’s house. Photo: Hello!

Jay and Beyoncé’s mansion. Photo: Hello!

On our side of the world, Shah Rukh Khan has an INR2 billion bungalow popularly known as Mannat. Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle own a duplex in Prime Beach Juhu which is priced at INR800 million.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat. Photo: Hindustan Times

Akshay Kumar’s duplex home. Photo: Vogue India

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.