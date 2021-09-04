Saturday, September 4, 2021  | 26 Muharram, 1443
Venice Film Festival 2021: Sparkles, naked fashion back in style

Zendaya, Kristen Stewart steal the show

Posted: Sep 4, 2021
Photo: SAMAA Digital

The 2021 Venice Film Festival kicked off on September 1 and celebrities are bringing their best fashion onto the red carpet.

The event is being attended by a number of stars, including Kristen Stewart and Helen Mirren. Here are our top picks from the red carpet.

Zendaya in Balmain

Zendaya stole the show by bringing back “naked” fashion with her tan leather outfit with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with pink eyeshadow, diamond studs, pointed Louboutin heels, a green serpent necklace and emerald rings.

Photo: AFP

Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Kristen Stewart, who received a five-minute standing ovation for her performance in Spencer, kept it edgy in black shorts with metallic detailing. Her minimalist look was complete with a few rings and matching heels. 

Photo: AFP

She wore a seafoam green tunic with matching pants as well.

Photo: AFP

Helen Mirren in Dolce and Gabbana

Helen walked onto the red carpet all sparkling. Her shimmery headband, clutch and black heels made up for a perfect hit-the-club number.

Photo: AFP

Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Dakota rocked the red carpet in a sheer embellished silver gown with beaded fringes and tassels. Pumps and subtle makeup upped her naked look.

Photo: AFP

Tiffany Hadish in Christian Siriano

It was all black and white for American actor Tiffany Hadish. Her diamond choker and silver earrings accentuated the monochrome statement. 

Photo: AFP

The Venice International Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world. It was first held in 1932.

2021 Venice Film Festival
 
