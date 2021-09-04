Venice Film Festival 2021: Sparkles, naked fashion back in style

Zendaya, Kristen Stewart steal the show
The 2021 Venice Film Festival kicked off on September 1 and celebrities are bringing their best fashion onto the red carpet.
The event is being attended by a number of stars, including Kristen Stewart and Helen Mirren. Here are our top picks from the red carpet.
Zendaya stole the show by bringing back “naked” fashion with her tan leather outfit with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with pink eyeshadow, diamond studs, pointed Louboutin heels, a green serpent necklace and emerald rings.
Kristen Stewart, who received a five-minute standing ovation for her performance in Spencer, kept it edgy in black shorts with metallic detailing. Her minimalist look was complete with a few rings and matching heels.
She wore a seafoam green tunic with matching pants as well.
Helen walked onto the red carpet all sparkling. Her shimmery headband, clutch and black heels made up for a perfect hit-the-club number.
Dakota rocked the red carpet in a sheer embellished silver gown with beaded fringes and tassels. Pumps and subtle makeup upped her naked look.
It was all black and white for American actor Tiffany Hadish. Her diamond choker and silver earrings accentuated the monochrome statement.
The Venice International Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world. It was first held in 1932.