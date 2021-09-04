Saturday, September 4, 2021  | 26 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Vasay Chaudhry strikes back at Yasir Hussain on social media

The actors have an online exchange

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Yasir Hussain will be playing the character of Javed Iqbal, Pakistan’s notorious serial killer from the 1990s, in his upcoming film. His statement about other Pakistani films seems to upset actor Vasay Chaudhry.

Yasir was asked about the message his film would carry. The actor replied, “What’s the purpose of it? I want to know what kind of message do Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi or similar films really give out?”

The writer of the film Jawani Phir Nahi Aani, Vasay Chaudhry did not really agree with Yasir Hussain and took to his Instagram.

“Besides providing quality family entertainment, these films played a vital role in the growth and resurfacing of Pakistani Box Office so that films like “Lahore Se Agay” could also run in cinemas. #dontgetcarriedawaybysocialmedia,” Vasay wrote.

To clarify himself, Yasir posted a story on Instagram and said that he also mentioned his film Karachi Se Lahore but it could not get mentioned in the post that caused controversy and things went out of proportion.

“What I mean is that all these movies are for entertainment” He added that parents and books give messages as well, let alone the movies.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Vasay Chaudhry Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
hum kahan ke sachy thy ost, hum kahan ke sachay thay, hum kahan k sachy thy episode 6, mahira khan new drama, mahira khan dramas, kubra khan dramas, kubra khan, hum kahan ke sachay thay new episode, hum kahan k sachy thy all episodes, hum kahan ke sachey they real story, drama explained, drama explained in hindi, drama explained in hindi part 1, samaa news live, samaa tv, entertainment
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Nothing special: Sharmila Faruqi on Iqra Aziz lauding Yasir’s parenting
Nothing special: Sharmila Faruqi on Iqra Aziz lauding Yasir’s parenting
Reema Khan commends husband for helping Afghan refugees
Reema Khan commends husband for helping Afghan refugees
Nida Yasir’s ‘Formula One’ misunderstanding leaves Twitter aghast
Nida Yasir’s ‘Formula One’ misunderstanding leaves Twitter aghast
Venice Film Festival 2021: Sparkles, naked fashion back in style
Venice Film Festival 2021: Sparkles, naked fashion back in style
Kristen Stewart: No one can understand what Diana endured
Kristen Stewart: No one can understand what Diana endured
Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay: What’s the real story?
Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay: What’s the real story?
Vasay Chaudhry strikes back at Yasir Hussain on social media
Vasay Chaudhry strikes back at Yasir Hussain on social media
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.