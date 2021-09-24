Friday, September 24, 2021  | 16 Safar, 1443
Entertainment

TV, film actor Talat Iqbal passes away in US

The actor was in shock since his daughter's demise

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Posted: Sep 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago

Photo: File

Film and TV actor Talat Iqbal has passed away in Dallas, his family confirmed on Friday.

Talat Iqbal’s health deteriorated after the untimely demise of his daughter, Sarah Talat, two weeks back in the US. According to the family, the actor was in a state of “shock” since then.

He was admitted to hospital where he suffered two heart attacks.

 
 
 

According to the family, Talat’s funeral will be held after Jumma prayers in Al Rehman Mosque and he will be buried at Restland graveyard in Dallas.

Talat played key roles in TV dramas from 1970 to 1980. He also starred in several films during his career.

His other works include Kaif-e-Bahara, Do Duni Paanch, Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai and Shikast-e-Arzoo.

