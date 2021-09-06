Turkish YouTuber buries himself alive to fulfill promise

You may have seen people risking their lives for selfies and TikToks but Muhammed Bahçecik, a 25-year-old Turkish YouTuber, went an extra mile to entertain his subscribers.

According to reports, Bahçecik promised to bury himself alive if he reached 450,000 subscribers. He has uploaded the vlog on YouTube.

Bahçecik spent six hours underground and he had a customised coffin built for himself. It had light, cameras, a mattress and an oxygen cylinder. Bahçecik even had a headstone inscribed with his name and was wearing a shroud.

The video shows the glass coffin being lowered into the grave and an ambulance at the ready in case of an emergency.

Bahçecik’s team was monitoring him outside the grave. The video ends with the coffin being extracted from the ground and Bahçecik sharing his experience. He has 480,000 subscribers on his channel now.

Top 5 crazy YouTube stunts

YouTubers often pull off insane stunts to keep promises they have made to their followers for more views and likes. Here’s a list of YouTubers who shocked the world with their insane antics.

On the Roofs

On the Roofs videos by daredevils Vadim Makhorov and Vitaliy Raskalov are not for the faint-hearted. The duo climbs skyscrapers and bridges. They have scaled the Shanghai Tower and Shenzhen Centre as well, which are 50 and 660 meters, respectively. They have 1.3 million subscribers.

Pool Drop

8booth jumping from buildings into pools is sure to give you sweaty hands. He has even shattered his feet by missing the target and landing feet-first beside the pool.

Shark Fishing

Ever thought of reeling in the most dangerous creatures along the beach? A video by Dude Perfect shows them trying to catch sharks.

Human Mentos in Coca Cola

This YouTuber filled an inflatable pool with 13,600 litres of Coca Cola and dived into it wearing what looked like a torn bodysuit plastered with Mentos. But the video, which is over 20 minutes long, might not give you as frizzy results as you may have anticipated.

One Million-Calorie Lasagna

Epic Meal Time’s one million-calorie lasagna required 60 boxes of duck fat, 15 bricks of lard, five bricks of butter and and 10 cartons of cream. The video itself will make you feel like putting on several pounds. Don’t miss the men feasting on their wonder in the end.

