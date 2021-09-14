Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Met Gala’s weirdest fashion: shrouds, glittery eggs

We're not sure what Kim Kardashian thought

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. - This year's Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)

If you want to see America’s weird on display, tune in to the Met Gala fashion parade each year. And this year, even we did not expect to see what we did.

Here are just some of the strangest outfits to have graced its red carpet.

Kim Kardashian’s ghoul

US socialite Kim Kardashian wore a full shroud-like suit to the Met Gala. AFP

Kim Kardashian has given the world some of the most outrageous outfits, but this one was a bit too much. There is no “safe fashion” for America’s most popular reality TV star and the recently turned billionaire. Be it walking the red carpets in latex bodysuits or breaking the internet in barely a stitch of clothing, Kim knows how to keep all eyes on her.

At the 2021 Met Gala, the night that brings together greatest creations from the biggest fashion houses world over, Kim stood out on the cream carpet in a head-to-toe black tail shroud. Her unique attire was complete with a matching balaclava that didn’t reveal an inch of her face.

Kim’s ensemble was put together by Demna Gvasalia, creative director at Balenciaga.

This is not the first time Kim has made a strong statement with a full body covering. Last week, she sported a similar outfit that comprised trousers, leather coat, gloves, and thigh-high boots, all black.

Her over-the-top fashion has left Twitter making equally outrageous comparisons. Someone likened her look to Dementors from the Harry Potter series (soul-sucking creatures).

Remember this lady…?

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney: AFP

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (above) is the same person who wore a burqa to the floor of the house for the first time in history. She is a New York City representative who gave a speech on the floor of Congress in 2001 saying that the Taliban treated women inhumanely. They declared an end to women’s rights. The restrictions on women are unfathomable for Americans. Women and girls cannot venture outside without a burka which they are forced to wear. It’s an expensive heavy cumbersome garment, she said. The veil is so thick that it is difficult to breathe. The little mesh for the eyes makes it difficult to cross the road. Watch her full speech here.

The pregnant egg dress

Natalia Bryant (AFP)

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia chose a multi-colored “dress” that featured a “unique, balloon-shaped silhouette and a train” according to People magazine. It reminded one of the Easter Egg.

Rihanna in Balenciaga Couture

Photo: AFP

Jennifer Lopez in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Vanity Fair

Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta

Photo: Vanity Fair

Karlie Kloss in Carolina Herrera

Photo: AFP

Evan Mock in Thom Browne

Photo: AFP

This year’s theme is In America: A lexicon of Fashion (Part 1). The second part will open in May with the theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Met Gala is held every year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute, New York.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
kim kardashian
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
met gala 2021, kim kardashian met gala,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Photos: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s grand reception
Photos: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s grand reception
Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari
Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari
Oh Meesha Shafi, your new single's ending is everything
Oh Meesha Shafi, your new single’s ending is everything
Armeena Khan’s Snapshot selected by two international film festivals
Armeena Khan’s Snapshot selected by two international film festivals
The big idea behind Mohsin Abbas’ characters and songs
The big idea behind Mohsin Abbas’ characters and songs
Five best looks from Minal's festivities
Five best looks from Minal’s festivities
Christopher Nolan's next film on 'father of atomic bomb'
Christopher Nolan’s next film on ‘father of atomic bomb’
Sneak peek at Sajal Ali, Kubra Khan in Sinf-e-ahaan
Sneak peek at Sajal Ali, Kubra Khan in Sinf-e-ahaan
Met Gala's weirdest fashion: shrouds, glittery eggs
Met Gala’s weirdest fashion: shrouds, glittery eggs
Swipe’s iFatwa lesson: Children learning to defend honour with violence
Swipe’s iFatwa lesson: Children learning to defend honour with violence
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.