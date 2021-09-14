Met Gala’s weirdest fashion: shrouds, glittery eggs

If you want to see America’s weird on display, tune in to the Met Gala fashion parade each year. And this year, even we did not expect to see what we did.

Here are just some of the strangest outfits to have graced its red carpet.

Kim Kardashian’s ghoul

US socialite Kim Kardashian wore a full shroud-like suit to the Met Gala. AFP

Kim Kardashian has given the world some of the most outrageous outfits, but this one was a bit too much. There is no “safe fashion” for America’s most popular reality TV star and the recently turned billionaire. Be it walking the red carpets in latex bodysuits or breaking the internet in barely a stitch of clothing, Kim knows how to keep all eyes on her.



At the 2021 Met Gala, the night that brings together greatest creations from the biggest fashion houses world over, Kim stood out on the cream carpet in a head-to-toe black tail shroud. Her unique attire was complete with a matching balaclava that didn’t reveal an inch of her face.



Kim’s ensemble was put together by Demna Gvasalia, creative director at Balenciaga.

This is not the first time Kim has made a strong statement with a full body covering. Last week, she sported a similar outfit that comprised trousers, leather coat, gloves, and thigh-high boots, all black.

Her over-the-top fashion has left Twitter making equally outrageous comparisons. Someone likened her look to Dementors from the Harry Potter series (soul-sucking creatures).

kim & kanye entering the met gala looking like two dementors #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/Dv6M6t4HGg — roo (@here4agoodtimex) September 14, 2021

Remember this lady…?

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney: AFP





Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (above) is the same person who wore a burqa to the floor of the house for the first time in history. She is a New York City representative who gave a speech on the floor of Congress in 2001 saying that the Taliban treated women inhumanely. They declared an end to women’s rights. The restrictions on women are unfathomable for Americans. Women and girls cannot venture outside without a burka which they are forced to wear. It’s an expensive heavy cumbersome garment, she said. The veil is so thick that it is difficult to breathe. The little mesh for the eyes makes it difficult to cross the road. Watch her full speech here.

She’s a member of Congress who praised the Bush administration “for balancing war with compassion” and “for dropping food, as well as bombs” while dressed in a burqa days after the US invaded Afghanistan. https://t.co/iTJq1BcPz1 pic.twitter.com/yZ1YgX880C — Human Rights Watch Watcher (@queeralamode) September 13, 2021

The pregnant egg dress

Natalia Bryant (AFP)

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia chose a multi-colored “dress” that featured a “unique, balloon-shaped silhouette and a train” according to People magazine. It reminded one of the Easter Egg.

Rihanna in Balenciaga Couture

Photo: AFP

Jennifer Lopez in Ralph Lauren

Photo: Vanity Fair

Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta

Photo: Vanity Fair

Karlie Kloss in Carolina Herrera

Photo: AFP

Evan Mock in Thom Browne

Photo: AFP

This year’s theme is In America: A lexicon of Fashion (Part 1). The second part will open in May with the theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Met Gala is held every year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Costume Institute, New York.

